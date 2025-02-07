E3 isn't being resurrected with iicon, but can the ESA pull its new thing off?

The ESA made a massive announcement last night, one that could shape the video game landscape, at least as far as trade shows and annual events are concerned. iicon will be headed to Vegas in April next year, and with the minds behind the ill-fated E3 behind it, there's obviously a lot of hype and discussion around what it'll bring to the table. Whether or not the ESA can recapture as big a space in the events sector is the question on everyone's mind.

So let's take a look at what iicon actually is. First off, it's booked in for an April 2026 slot, separating itself from other events it's competing with. Summer Game Fest is, as you may have guessed, in the Summer. Gamescom too is many months away in August, whereas Tokyo Game Show is perched all happy in September. If iicon is to be a big reveal show, a hub for news and exciting developments in the industry, it's certainly got the room to do so.

Instead, iicon might find itself competing with another event, one you may not be familiar with. You see, iicon doesn't seem to be your standard all-access public-facing trade show like E3 was. Instead, it's "a space for visionaries across industries to come together, connect, and reimagine what’s possible through interactive entertainment" according to ESA CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis. The iicon website describes it as a "summit", with "visionary keynotes, engaging discussions and workshops, and elite networking opportunities with executives" available to attendees. That sounds a lot like the Game Developer Conference (GDC) to me!

This doesn't mean the show won't be a hub for news and hot new reveals, there is likely a huge amount of pressure for the event to become a hub for gaming discussion, but it does point to a change in strategy. Rather than flood the floors with the general public, lining up for hours to play the next Halo or whatever, iicon appears to be attempting to revive a lesser known, but arguably more important aspect of the show. A place where deals can be made, where face-to-face impromptu meetings can happen and hands can be shaken. After all, gamers at home have shown they're more than happy to watch a dedicated livestream from Nintendo or Sony, rather than fork out the cash to sit in a crowded hall.

This, ultimately, makes sense. While there's a lot of love for E3 (and it's sad coming to the party too late to attend one) there's been a shift in what companies and consumers want. The ESA itself stated at the tail end of 2023 that dropping E3 was the right thing to do, "given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners."

The fontainebleau resort is certainly a far step away from the old stomping grounds. | Image credit: VG247

But there's still a real power to in-person deals. What's particularly interesting about iicon, and a make-or-break quirk that may help set it apart from the long-running and beloved GDC, is it casting the net beyond just games. The website itself states the ESA hopes to bring in sectors "that converge with interactive entertainment, including film, television, and music, as well as sports, healthcare, education, finance, and more." So less of a gaming-centric mingle, and more of a big neon arrow pointing to the video game industry, hoping to pull in interest and money. In Vegas, no less.

So can the ESA pull it off? Well, it's certainly an interesting idea, and it's given itself enough space to spread its wings in the Nevada desert. It's also got some massive backers behind it, including EA (the first company to depart E3 back in the day, call that a renewed show of faith), Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Epic Games, Disney, etc. Those are some big hitters, and will certainly make the premier show one to tune in on. Ultimately though, iicon's long term success lies in its flexibility: can it provide what attendees and businesses want, and will it morph alongside these desires as they happen, year after year.

If it can, maybe iicon will avoid the pitfalls E3 did. I, for one, am optimistic. There's nothing like another big competitor entering the ring, and if nothing else, the ESA has a lot to prove with its return to the events sector. It's a big gamble sure, but if there's anywhere such a gamble can pay off, maybe it's Vegas.