The Day Before dev is back, this time with a Kickstarter - and nope, absolutely not

Remember The Day Before? Remember the seemingly never-ending scanadals the game, and its developer, continued to create? You probably do; it wasn’t that long ago. Fntastic, the studio responsible for that mess, has returned with a new project.

This time around, the developer is asking for player support before releasing anything or hyping up the game. Fntastic is taking the crowdfunding route with Escape Factory, its next project.

Escape Factory, whose Kickstarter campaign just went live, is pitched as a physics-based multiplayer game where four-to-eight players attempt to escape the mayhem of a dangerous factory. It sounds decent, and the one-minute trailer on the page certainly looks competent and achievable.

Unlike The Day Before, Fntastic doesn’t appear to be overselling the premise of Escape Factory, and the Kickstarter has a modest goal of $15,567. The developer is aware of its sordid history, however, but it’s hoping players will give it another shot.

“Today, we need your support once again to bring Fntastic back—by funding our new game Escape Factory,” reads the opening line of the Kickstarter message. “We sincerely apologize for everything that happened and are committed to making things right.

“We invite you to take a look at our plan, Fntastic 2.0, where we share how we'll fix our past mistakes and are preparing to return better,” it goes on. Fntastic 2.0 is the studio’s “plan for recovery”, an approach it says will be built on honesty, transparency, and professionalism - all elements the lack of which is responsible for the studio’s current image.

This actually isn’t Fntastic’s first foray into crowdfunding. One of the developer’s early projects, The Wild Eight, was funded on Kickstarter. The survival game was fairly well received, before Fntastic sold the rights to HypeTrain Digital, who tapped Eight Points to continue the game’s development.

As small as the funding goal is, however, the saga of The Day Before likely made most swear off the studio and its games forever. In January, after it appeared all was said and done about the game, Fntastic returned with a head scratching, flippant statement that didn’t do its reputation any favours.

