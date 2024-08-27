Unsurprisingly, The Crow remake has absolutely bombed at the box office, and the original's director is pretty delighted about that

You definitely won't be surprised to hear that the remake of cult classic The Crow has flopped at the box office, much to the pleasure of the original's director.

Ever since a remake of The Crow was announced, pretty much everyone universally said "really? That's the film you're remaking?" Obviously the original film is based on a comic, but most people know the 1994 movie first and foremost. One such person that didn't seem particularly convinced about the remake is the original film's director, Alex Proyas, who shared his feelings on how it should have been left alone earlier this year. Star of the 1994 version Brandon Lee was unfortunately fatally wounded by a prop gun during shooting, which is essentially the main reason why the remake has been so controversial.

And now, it's clear that audiences really weren't interested in it, as it opened with a stunningly low $4.6 million opening against a $50 million budget. It's pretty clear that the film isn't going to make that back, and just kind of highlights how much of a wasted effort it was. If you're finding a bit of joy in its failure, you're not the only one, as Proyas has shared some more of his thoughts on his Facebook page since the film launched. "Wow. Box office is a bloodbath," wrote Proyas in one post, continuing in another, "I thought the remake was a cynical cash-grab. Not much cash to grab it seems."

The film isn't doing very well at all on the reviews front either, with both the critic score and user score on Metacritic sitting at a 29/100 and 3.1/10 respectively. Scores aren't everything, obviously, but it certainly seems like that this film just isn't for anyone. Maybe there's a lesson to be found here in not remaking everything under the sun just because you can, eh?