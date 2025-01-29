The cheesiest movie star you know is now playable in Ninja Gaiden 2 BLACK

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is out, and as you can imagine folks are having a blast playing through the game yet again. But for PC players, modders are adding a little bit of extra pow to the whole experience. The best mod released to this point, by far, has got to be the introduction of the world's most beloved movie star in a new role.

No, I'm not talking about Timothée Chalamet. Wallace, of Wallace and Gromit fame, has made an appearance, taking the place of Ryu courtesy of HaiseSasan125 on Nexus Mods. The mod, which you can download right now, is a simple model swap. But even so, it's getting some love on social media. You can see a video of Wallace in action below.

Wallace and Gromit is currently on the up and up in large part due to the 2024 release: Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. This film is nominated for best animated feature at the Oscars this year. This makes the duo six time Oscar nominees, which is pretty darn good for a pair of clay lads.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Every time we get a PC release, there's always a horde of talented and ambitious creators who take modding tools to the game for the sake of technical improvement, accessibility, pure fun factor, and more. Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is no different, with people putting out optimisisation mods, UI changes, and more. As of writing, Wallace is the top mod on Nexusmods, as he should be.

Are you a fiend for cheese and fancy downloading this Wallace mod? Let us know below!