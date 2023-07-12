The cheapest Xbox controller deal this week: Get a hot pink wireless controller for just $44 from antonline

The Xbox Wireless Controller might just be Xbox’s best budget controller. You might already have one if you own an Xbox console, but it's nice to have if you want the extra controller to play with a friend. It's also an option for PC players that want a controller for more technical games or with Game Pass. Thankfully, antonline has the perfect deal for gamers that don’t mind pink.

You can get the Xbox Wireless Controller in Deep Pink from antonline for 30 percent off right now:

Antonline sells the Xbox Wireless Controller in other colors, but they either aren’t on sale or not as discounted as the deep pink one. The Xbox Wireless Controller in Stellar Shift is the second-most discounted controller at $49.99, which is still more than 20 percent off.

The Xbox Wireless Controller offers everything you would need in an Xbox controller, including the ability to switch between wired and wireless. The texturized grip makes the controller easier and more comfortable to hold. It also offers 40-plus hours of battery life per set of AA batteries. You won't need to worry if you haven't upgraded to the latest gen Xbox console, since it's compatible with both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It also has a USB-C port, so you can plug it into a PC or laptop.

The Xbox Wireless Controller isn’t as modern as the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Core, which comes with a built-in lithium ion battery. If you want the rechargeable battery, you should go for one of the Elite Controllers. However, if you have the AA batteries to spare, then the regular Xbox Wireless Controller should serve all your needs.

Xbox controllers aren’t the only things on sale. It’s Prime Day right now, so tons of discounts in gaming and tech from gaming monitors to SD cards are live right now. Check out our live blog on Eurogamer for today’s highlights before they expire.

Whether you want to stock up on cheap Game Pass codes ahead of the Starfield release, or you want to grab an Xbox Series X/S console for less, you can currently do so by shopping through our store! Redeem the code "VG247" at the checkout and you'll save 5 per cent on Game Pass subscription codes and Xbox Gift Cards through our store! This applies to the Game Pass multipacks we have available too.

US, UK and other European shoppers can all take advantage of this promo code. Please make sure to select the country you're buying from so that you receive the correct eShop codes.

The discount code is valid for a limited time only and ends on 31st July 2023 - so grab what you need before then!

Never been a Game Pass member before? Give it a try with this one month trial for just $1/£1 on the Microsoft store.