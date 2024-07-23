Sorry, The Boys fans, but Billy Butcher himself says season 5 won't be out for at least two years

The Boys season 4 only just wrapped up, but if you're looking forward to more, it's sounding like you've got a while to wait yet.

It was only last week that the long awaited season 4 of The Boys wrapped up with its eighth and final episode, an episode that had to have a last-minute name change due to, uh, recent events. I won't spoil anything for those that haven't managed to catch up yet, but let's just see the titular Boys have been left in a bit of a tricky position, to put it lightly, one that will likely leave many wanting more pretty much immediately.

Unfortunately, season 5 definitely won't be here immediately, at least if The Boys' very own Billy Butcher, i.e. Karl Urban, is to be believed. Urban shared a post on Instagram last week to commemorate the season finale with a few behind the scenes pictures of himself and co-star Jeffery Dean Morgan, and it was the caption that indicated when we can expect to see season 5 (as spotted by GamesRadar).

"Working with the illustrious [Jeffrey Dean Morgan] was the best part of my day every day," Urban wrote. "That’s all for now, folks. See you in…2 years (wish it was sooner) for the final season on [Prime Video]." That's obviously quite a while away, but not particularly surprising considering the fact that The Boys season 3 aired way back in 2022, so a two year gap has become pretty par for the course for fans of the show.

On the plus side, Amazon MGM Studios exec Vernon Sanders has said the production company is hoping to get The Boys spinoff Gen V's second season out next year, so you'll at least have something from the same world soon enough.

Filming for The Boys season 5, which will also be the last season, is expected to start later this year, and will run through 2025, so let's hope no production issues will delay it past 2026.