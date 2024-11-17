The Boys' creator says he's worried about becoming "the thing we've been satirizing for five years" of the same series that is set to get three spinoffs

Eric Kripke, creator of The Boys, is worried about becoming the same as the superhero movies it's been satirising since it started airing.

The Boys is obviously an incredibly popular show - you don't make it to five seasons in the age of streaming without bringing in some big numbers. But coming this far along, creator Eric Kripke unsurprisingly has some concerns about whether or not the show has become the very thing it's trying to mock. Speaking to Collider about expanding the series beyond the original show, considering all those spinoffs, Kripke explained, "We’re gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we’ve been satirizing for five years . The thing about The Boys is that it’s punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"I’m really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we’re passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can’t tell in The Boys and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we’re making and being able to defend why we’re making them. I worry about that every single day. I just want people to say, maybe it’s for them and maybe it isn’t for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality."

The problem is, The Boys kind of has jumped on the MCU train when it comes to building a comic book universe. Last year Amazon announced that following the success of The Boys and its first spinoff Gen V, another one set in Mexico is in the works. Then there's Vought Rising, a third spinoff that'll serve as a prequel, focusing on Soldier Boy and Stormfront. I don't know about you, but to me those in-world jokes about all those The Seven movies rings a little hollow these days.

We will be saying goodbye to The Boys eventually, though, as it was confirmed earlier this year that season 5 will be the last, so enjoy it while you can.