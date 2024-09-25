The Boys looks to Thomas Jefferson and crabs for its latest season 5 cast addition

The Boys has added Daveed Diggs to the cast of its fifth and final season, though it's staying quiet on what the role is just yet.

Right now, The Boys season 5 is generally a bit of a mystery, considering how bad things were left off in the fourth season, but there was at least one small update for it yesterday in the form of some casting news. "New [season 5] crumbs," the official The Boys Twitter account wrote, continuing, "let’s all welcome Daveed Diggs to The Boys family, shall we? He’ll be playing a character in the show. That’s all ya get for now." Aside from that incredible revelation in the second to last sentence there, you really won't find any information about what character he'll be playing in the upcoming season, but with big roles under his belt including Hamilton and the TV remake of Snowpiercer, there's good reason to be confident in Diggs' addition - as long as you ignore that live-action Little Mermaid remake.

Obviously any kind of news about The Boys season 5 will be welcome to fans of the show, but unfortunately, the final season is still likely quite a while away. Back in July, Billy Butcher himself Karl Urban shared that season 5 will be out in around 2 years, meaning it won't be out until 2026, quite the wait for what will likely end up being around 10 episodes of television. It's not that surprising considering the gap between almost every season before it was also a couple of years, but it certainly speaks to how badly the television industry is doing at the moment (remember when we'd get 24 episodes seasons every year).

At the very least, The Boys spin-of Gen V's second season is out next year, with a second spin-off in the works too, and a third one being considered following the season 4 premiere. Essentially, even after The Boys ends, The Boys won't end (for better, or worse).