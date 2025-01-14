The Blood of Dawnwalker - a new action RPG from former Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 devs - just got a slick cinematic reveal trailer

If you've been curious as to what the crew of former CD Projekt Red staff who left to form Rebel Wolves has been up to, you don't need to wait any longer. The Blood of Dawnwalker has been officially shown off properly, with a cinematic trailer as well as a a brief deep dive into what the game will actually play like during an official Twitch stream.

You can watch the new trailer for yourself below. But in short, it establishes a cast of various vampires, all with different vampiric powers (it seems) murking soldiers who're about to kill a sick child. Proper grim dark fantasy stuff here. It seems that these vampires, though not exactly the nicest of people, are taking a more protagonisty role than you might assume. Indeed, the main character himself appears to be an undead menace. Exciting stuff.

Things will be different now.



For all of you.#Dawnwalker pic.twitter.com/DBLjQa3cKF — Dawnwalker (@DawnwalkerGame) January 13, 2025

Further details revealed in the livestream include the fact that this game will include an interesting 30-day "narrative sandbox". What this means is that as you complete quests, time will pass in-game and as such you'll have to carefully choose which tasks to complete. It'll also in theory add to replayability, though past research on other titles has shown that a fraction of total players actually finish games once. Maybe the team at Rebel Wolves is cooking up a special way to encourage more completionistic behavior.

Rebel Wolves was founded back in February 2022, and as mentioned above it was founded by several former CD Projekt Red staff who worked on games like Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3. Since then, they've of course hired a lot of other devs from other studios as well as fresh newcomers to bring the studio's ambitions to life.

There's still no release date for Blood of the Dawnwalker, but are you excited with what you've seen so far? Let us know below!