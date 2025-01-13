The best Roblox games to play in 2025

Roblox has been around for over 18 years, but in 2025 it is more popular than ever before. In that time, hundreds of awesome games have been created by professional and amateur developers alike, so it's time to talk about the best Roblox games.

With a player base that's going as strong as ever thanks to continued growth and huge collabs, there's no end in sight for this free-to-play game creating platform. But now is an excellent time to sample some of the best games Roblox has to offer.

Whether you're in the mood for going on an anime-themed adventure in Blox Fruits, reeling in a good catch in Fisch, or jumping out of your skin with horror games like Murder Mystery 2, here are the best Roblox games to play right now.

Best Roblox games

At the time of writing, there are over 40 million experiences on Roblox. That's a lot of games to go through if you don't know where to start! This list of the top Roblox games takes into account current trends as well as long-term favourites, so you know where to start to find the platform's most essential games.

Blox Fruits

Blox Fruits has long been the most popular game on Roblox, consistently pulling in staggering numbers that rival the most played games on Steam. The anime-inspired game, which is based on the hugely popular series One Piece, stands out as one of the most well-received action RPGs you can boot up on the platform. In Blox Fruits, you jump in and hunt down a range of weapons and fruits that provide incredible powers. From there, it's all about strengthening your character to take on tougher enemies in an endless journey to enhance your abilities. We even have a Blox Fruits codes page to help you get free goodies for your journey.

Blox Fruits is always being updated, and is truly one of the most content-packed games on Roblox right now. If you haven’t tried it yet, give it a go and see what all the fuss is about!

Play Blox Fruits on Roblox

Brookhaven RP

Brookhaven RP is a town and city game which is one of the most popular experiences available on Roblox. Brookhaven delivers a chill, Second Life-style RPG with a focus on luxury living, roleplaying a wide range of different jobs from grocery store worker to model, and building the house of your dreams. What's not to love?

The experience is designed for you to find like-minded players to roleplay with, and servers are limited to a relatively small social circle of 22 players. Presumably to support this, you can set up a private Brookhaven RP server for 100 Robux. Don't forget to check-out our Brookhaven music codes page for adding a range of extra songs to the game too.

Play Brookhaven RP on Roblox

Adopt Me!

Adopt Me! is one of the most played RPGs on Roblox. It's a game about caregiving, with players taking on the role of either an adoptive parent or an adopted child and tending to their everyday needs, Sims-style.

However, the focus of the game has shifted in its lifespan, with collectable pets becoming the big draw for most players. If you're curious about which companions you can find in the game, here's our list of the pets and how to get them. Adopt Me! shows little sign of slowing down with future updates, and is a must play for Roblox players.

Adopt Me! gets updates often as well as regular time-limited events. Since this game is aimed at a younger player base than most Roblox content, it's also worth being aware that it contains microtransactions, particularly related to its pet-centric features.

Play Adopt Me! on Roblox

Murder Mystery 2

Murder Mystery 2 is a survival game that's long been one of the most popular experiences on Roblox. One player per round is randomly designated the murderer, and another the sheriff. The rest of the players are the innocents. All groups play their own set of rules with different victory conditions: the murderer aims to eliminate everyone before the sheriff catches them; the sheriff must try to identify and then stop the killer; and the innocents aim to survive and can aid the sheriff's investigation. Innocents can also become a hero if the sheriff gets killed, and then it's up to them to stop the murderer! If you need a hand surviving, don't forget to check out our Murder Mystery 2 codes too, for a range of custom knives.

With the popularity of social deduction games like Among Us, it's unsurprising that Murder Mystery 2 continues to be one of the most-played games on Roblox. The game is played in short rounds and has a small number of paid add-ons, including the option to set up private servers at 10 Robux each.

Play Murder Mystery 2 on Roblox

Doors

Doors is a first-person horror experience on Roblox, and it puts a fun, multiplayer spin on the endless door-opening that we see in plenty of psychological horror games, such as Layers of Fear and the P.T. demo. In this game, however, you must team up with other players to eventually reach Door 100.

You'll start with one door, and then must slowly keep opening doors until you eventually reach 100. During all of this, there will be ghastly entities hunting you and your team down. Fortunately, in your hunt for Door 100, there will be plenty of rooms to explore; in here, you can gain coins and items to help with your journey, or seek respite from hostile enemies in a hiding place. Even then, you can't trust your own hiding place sometimes...

Don't forget to use our Doors codes for a headstart, too.

Play Doors on Roblox

Anime Adventures

Anime Adventures is a tower defense game which unfortunately had to be taken down for months from the platform. Thankfully however, after a lengthy period of downtime, the experience made a triumphant comeback towards the end of 2024, surging right back towards the top of the Roblox charts.

The game is similar to other experiences like Anime World Tower Defense and All Star Tower Defense. Players have to place auto-battling units, which are inspired by popular anime series like Demon Slayer and Naruto, on a map to strategically defend their base from wave-after-wave of enemies. The experience also features a gacha-style Summon system, where players use an in-game currency to try and collect one of the 100 different characters.

If you need a hand summoning new characters, don't forget to use our Anime Adventures codes to earn plenty of useful freebies.

Play Anime Adventures on Roblox

Fisch

Fisch is a Roblox experience that's all about exploring the world and catching the most interesting fish you can find.

It's one of the newest games on our list, launching in 2024 before swimming like a salmon upstream to the top of the charts of Roblox's most played experiences. This laid-back game offers an in-depth fishing experience where players have to use their fishing prowess to master the tricky main mechanic and consider multiple factors to reel in the perfect catch. Potential anglers need to think whether they're in the right spot at sea, if they're using the correct bait, and whether they're fishing during the best season and weather conditions to reel in the fish they're after.

Fisch offers hundreds of different fish to catch that are spread across the game's many locations. But since its release, Fisch has received a number of major updates, which have added limited-time events and new islands for players to explore. So there's always plenty to keep Roblox fishers busy.

If you need a hand upping your angling game, head to our Fisch codes guide to claim free items like extra bait and the in-game currency you'll need to buy equipment. We've also got plenty of other Fisch guides, including our pages on the best fishing rods, the full Fisch bestiary and Fisch treasure maps.

Play Fisch on Roblox

Dress To Impress

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to have a creative wardrobe full of stylish clothes, then Dress To Impress is the Roblox dress-up game for you.

While the experience was released in 2023, it was in 2024 that the game surged in popularity - and that's even before it launched a high-profile collab with the queen of Brat Girl Summer herself, singer Charli XCX.

In each round of DTI, players are given a theme they need to style their outfit around before hastily putting it together and striding down the catwalk striking their best pose. But before you let your avant-garde tastes dictate things too much, the winner of each round is picked by other players, so your chosen look needs to have mass appeal as well as that haute couture charm.

Dress To Impress is one of the most popular games you can play on Roblox. But if you're struggling to put together the right outfit, you can use our DTI codes to claim free clothes and improve your performance on the runway.

Play Dress To Impress on Roblox

Blue Lock Rivals

Blue Lock Rivals is a Roblox football/soccer game inspired by the popular anime series, Blue Lock. It offers a fast-paced, arcade-style experience which is far away from the gameplay of FC 25 or eFootball and more akin to Rocket League, as players zoom around the pitch and get blown away from the net every time a goal is scored.

The game features 5v5 online matches with players at the start of each match getting to choose which position they want to play. Then, on the pitch, you can use anime-inspired abilities like Demon Wings to power up your headers or Prodigy to make long-range shots easier, to easily sweep aside your opponents and launch supercharged shots at goal.

Just like the real Blue Lock, Blue Lock Rivals features stylish cinematics which help recreate the dramatic feel of the original anime, while players can also customize their character to suit their playing style.

If you need a hand building your character you can use our Blue Lock Rivals codes to get plenty of free spins and customize your character just the way you want to.

Play Blue Lock Rivals on Roblox

Inspired to try making a Roblox game of your own? See our beginner's guide to using Roblox Studio. Or if you're after some free cosmetics to personalise your Roblox avatar, check out our Roblox Promo Codes to see what's available to redeem right now. We also regularly hunt around for the latest codes for the most popular experiences around, saving you all the hard work. If you want to find out about all of the experiences we cover then check out our Roblox game codes index. Alternatively, if you feel like we've missed your favorite Roblox game in our list then let us know in the comments below!