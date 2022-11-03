The best Genshin Impact Nahida teams are flexible depending on what benefits you want from the skills you focus on in Nahida's build. You can also take a generalized approach, throwing every element involved in Dendro reactions into the pot and watching as your enemies melt before you.

We opted for a more general approach to give an idea of how Nahida's skills function, one you can use as a baseline and experiment with to see what suits your style best. You may prefer a double Pyro team to increase Nahida's skill damage and supplement it with an Electro support for Quicken reactions. Alternatively, Bloom might be your preferred reaction, especially with a certain Sumeru dancer in your party.

The good thing about Nahida is that there really isn't a wrong answer. You can make any of these parties work or just take the F2P route and use your initial stable of characters to turn Nahida into an elemental reaction powerhouse.

What is the best Nahida team?

Nahida’s skill lets her functions well as an elemental support DPS, applying Dendro for your other party members to trigger reactions with. Her elemental mastery stat means you usually deal more damage from having Nahida as your main DPS, however, which means your best bet for pushing those numbers even higher is surrounding her with characters whose elemental skills have lasting effects. Nahida, more than most Archons and 5-star characters, excels in an F2P team, so if you’re new to the game and haven’t assembled a large team yet, you’re at no disadvantage.

Nahida causes Dendro reactions, so you want to include Electro, Hydro, or Pyro characters – or all three elemental types – in her party. Her burst also augments her skill’s power based on the elemental types of your other party members. Pyro and Electro are the most useful for increasing her power while the burst is active. Pyro buffs her skill’s damage, and Electro decreases the time between Tri-Karmic Purification damage.

Pyro occupied a lesser space in most Dendro teams since the new element first appeared, but it seems poised to work better than usual with Nahida. Aside from the benefit to Nahida’s skill power, you can cause prolonged burning with the right skill rotation, and the ease of triggering Bloom reactions makes Burgeon more useful as well.

Best Nahida team for reactions

Nahida

Fischl, Raiden Shogun, or Yae Miko

Mona, Xingqiu, Kokomi, or Nilou

Bennett or Yanfei

Your supporting characters are here to spread their respective elements around the battlefield before you swap to Nahida. Fischl and Raiden Shogun are especially strong. Their skills apply Electro when your main character attacks, so in addition to the damage from Tri-Karmic Purification, you get the additional increase from Quicken as well.

Mona and Nilou are our top picks for Hydro support. Mona’s skill draws enemies close and applies Hydro, making it easy for Nahida to trigger Bloom. Nilou’s Tranquility Aura applies Hydro in a broad area around you, without affecting your active character.

If you do choose Nilou, you may want to alter your team composition and experiment with a Denro and Hydro team. One of her passive talents increases Bloom damage and decreases the time it takes for Dendro cores to explode if your party only includes characters of those two elements. Mona or Xingqiu would work effectively in that setup, and Collei or the Dendro Traveler are handy for applying Dendro damage over longer periods of time.

Fitting Pyro into the mix is a bit more difficult, since no current Pyro character has skills with lingering effects and short cooldown timers. Bennett’s burst is useful in a contained area, but Yanfei has an easier time applying Pyro across a broad area since Pyro infuses her normal attacks anyway. The best way to add Pyro is using your Pyro character first, switching to Nahida to use her skill, and then switching back to your Pyro character to keep applying fire to enemies linked with the Skandha Seed effect.

Best Nahida F2P team

Nahida

Barbara

Lisa

Xiangling

There’s a good reason HoYoverse uses this F2P team comp in Nahida’s test run, as it rivals any paid build for power and ease of use. The only downside is that everyone has long cooldown timers for their important skills.

Use Barbara’s skill, then swap to Nahida and use her skill. Run around and touch every enemy linked with the Skanda Seed to trigger bloom reactions repeatedly.

Lisa’s burst generates a constant supply of Electro, so you can use it, then switch to Nahida and use her skill and normal attacks for consistent Quicken damage. While the burst is on cooldown, you can still use Lisa’s normal attack to apply Electro.

Xiangling’s burst creates a Pyro whirlwind that you can treat the same as Barbara’s Hydro ring, running around and touching any nearby enemy to apply Pyro and cause Burning. It’s also a handy way to use up any lingering Dendro cores from your Bloom reactions, though your active character will take a small amount of damage from the Burgeon explosion.

