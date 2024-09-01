Sorry, The Batman fans, it seems like there isn't a video game spin-off in the works - even if it sounds like James Gunn might want one

Despite what you might have heard about a potential The Batman game, the man at the top of DC Studios has downplayed any such thing.

After many years of Marvel putting out films that have relied so heavily on fixing it in post, making everything have a surprisingly fake quality to it, The Batman came out in 2022 showing that yes, you can actually make a good superhero film that actually looks like a movie. It certainly proved itself at the box office too, with both critics and fans alike being won over by it. So when Puck claimed that there was a game in development "rooted in the 2022 The Batman movie," that obviously drew the excitement of a number of people. The only problem? According to James Gunn himself, there isn't a game in development. Womp, womp!

Earlier this week, a fan directly asked Gunn whether there was any truth to the report of a game sent in The Batman's universe, to which he plainly responded: "Sadly there is no truth to this whatsoever." That sadly is doing a lot of work there, as it makes it sound like Gunn would happily have a game that exists in the same universe, but clearly at this point in time there isn't one on the way. Part of what lended credence to this rumour is the fact that Warner Bros. has previously expressed interest in making games that are canon to Gunn's new DCU, though I don't think ole Davet Zaslav realises how impossible that would actually be given the current state of the games industry.

There haven't been any solo Batman games in a good few years now, though he has made appearances in more recent titles like Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. We're certainly overdue one by now, and there is a VR Arkham game on the way, though I suspect it's not what most people are looking for.