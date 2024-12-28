The Batman Part 2 has been delayed, again, but James Gunn did at least offer a pretty simple reason behind the decision

Turns out you'll be waiting even longer for The Batman: Part 2, as the film has caught another year long delay.

The Batman 2 was originally supposed to be released in October next year, but back in March the sequel received a delay of an entire year, pushing it to October 2026. Annoying for those excited about the follow-up, but what's one more year? Well, I guess the question I should be asking now is, what's two more years, as Part 2 has been delayed by another entire year, this time to October 1, 2027. That means the film will now be releasing more than five years after the original, which is quite the gap in time in comic book movie years.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took to Threads to note big waits for sequels aren't that uncommon, though, writing "a 5 year gap or more is fairly common in sequels. 7 years between Alien and Aliens. 14 years between Incredibles. 7 years between the first two Terminators. 13 years between Avatars. 36 years between Top Guns. And, of course, 6 years between Guardians Vol 2 and Vol 3."

The Superman director also shared on Threads the honestly pretty simple reason the film has received such a delay: the script isn't ready yet. "The only reason for the delay is there isn’t a full script (those of you who follow me here probably know that already). Matt [Reeves] is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write. Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films."

It's obviously not ideal for those of you desperate for more from Reeves' take on Batman, but it's better to get a good script than a rushed one. Besides, most DC fans' eyes will be on Superman right now, especially after receiving its first trailer earlier this month.