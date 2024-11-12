Don't count your flightless birds yet, but The Batman director Matt Reeves suggests The Penguin might just get a season 2

The Penguin only just finished its first season, but The Batman director Matt Reeves has said some early discussions about a second season are taking place.

When a TV series spin-off from The Batman focused on The Penguin was first announced, there was a general consensus of "huh? Really? Will that work?" Everyone loves a good villain, but Batman's nemeses are often so tied to him they don't alway work without him. As it turns out, the answer is yes, it does work, and people want to watch it too, with audiences in similar numbers to The Last of Us and House of the Dragon (according to Warner Bros. Discovery's November earnings call to investors) rocking up to check it out. And now, according to Entertainment Weekly, that success is seemingly leading to some conversations about The Penguin getting a season 2.

In the interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Batman director Matt Reeves apparently noted that executives at HBO expressed potentially wanting to see more from The Penguin right since development kicked off, and thanks to both its critical acclaim and its large audience, talks are taking place about a second season. "We are, in a very preliminary way - me, Lauren, [Reeves' producing partner] Dylan [Clark], and Colin [Farrell] - starting to talk about what would be the way," Reeves said.

"For me, what's really important is that we earn it. The idea of revisiting means that we have to keep that same bar. I know that none of us wants to go back and just do more. We want to go back and do something great. So that's what we're talking about now. We do believe that there's going to be something in there, but it's just beginning. It's exciting though. It's very gratifying."

In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Farrell said "of course I would do" a season 2, as long as there's a "great idea" and "the writing was really muscular and as strong or stronger on the page than it was the first season." In that same interview the actor also confirmed that he signed up to star in three films, so assuming Reeves' Batman universe makes it as far as that, we're likely to see him in a part three as well.