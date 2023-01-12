The 30 Best PlayStation Plus Games on PS4 and PS5 [January 2023]

There is a massive selection of brilliant games available on PlayStation Plus, for both those with the trusty PlayStation 4 or a brand new PlayStation 5.

However, with multiple different libraries of games available to people depending on what level of subscription they sign up for, picking out the best from the range of games available can prove a time consuming venture.

Ratchet & Clank is one of many brilliant games available on PS Plus

With PlayStation Plus, there's way more available than the three free monthly games. You've got the games catalogue, the classics catalogue, as well as a selection of Ubisoft and free-to-download PS4 titles.

Whether it's some of the best PlayStation exclusives released over the past few years, or a vast collection of AAA releases that you've missed, there's plenty to get your hands on thanks to PlayStation Plus.

Without further ado, here are our picks for the top 30 games on PlayStation Plus, in no particular order.

Game Catalogue

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Developer: Ubisoft

Release Year: 2014

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium / Extra

There is a massive selection of Assassin’s Creed games available on PS Plus, but Assassin’s Creed Unity is probably the most engaging game of the selection. Set in revolutionary France, it’s the series at its best with all the jumping, stabbing, and stealth you could ever want.

Bloodborne

Developer: From Software

Release Year: 2015

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium / Extra

A legendary PlayStation exclusive, Bloodborne is FromSoftware bringing its experience with the Dark Souls series to a gothic horror setting. The result is fantastic, a dark and blood curdling adventure where you slice through all manner of man and monster. It’s brilliant, and still has people begging for a proper Bloodborne PC port all these years later for a good reason.

Celeste

Developer: Extremely Okay Games

Release Year: 2018

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium / Extra

An indie platformer with an equal measure of heart and quality. Celeste is an excellent title for anyone with even a passing interest in the genre, with a compelling story to tie together a treacherous climb up a perilous mountain. Be sure to grab those strawberries.

Dead Cells

Developer: Motion Twin

Release Year: 2018

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium / Extra

Speaking of indies, Dead Cells is the best metroidvania game released in years: no contest. Combining snappy, exciting combat with roguelike stakes and a family platter of weapons that drastically mix up your playstyle, Dead Cells is a game you can’t put down for long.

DOOM (2016)

Developer: id Software

Release Year: 2016

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium / Extra

If you’re looking a for gory, heart-pounding, first person shooter there really is no better choice than DOOM. Created by id Software, Doom is a monolith all of its own, and one of the best FPS games of all time, providing a rush you can’t really get from any other shooter out there. A must play for PS Plus subscribers.

Devil May Cry 5

Developer: Capcom

Release Year: 2019

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium / Extra

Devil May Cry 5 is probably the best character action game ever made. Following the controversial and largely disappointing DMC reboot, Dante makes their grand return alongside Nero and new playable character V in the most stylish action game out on the market right now. As a free download, it’s a no brainer.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

Developer: Square Enix

Release Year: 2020

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium / Extra

A top to bottom remake of one of the most beloved JRPGs of all time, Final Fantasy VII Remake is the first act in an excellent retelling of Cloud and co’s adventure through a world ravaged by corporate greed. If you’ve been curious about getting into one of them ost legendary games of all time, this is a great place to start.

God of War (2018)

Developer: Santa Monica Studios

Release Year: 2018

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium / Extra

God of War was a bit of a shocker when it first dropped back in 2018, lifting Kratos from Greece and his character action roots and dropping him into a third person action RPG. However, Santa Monica Studios pulled it off, creating an amazing narrative adventure that still packs a punch like the classic God of Wars did back in the day.

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Developer: Team Cherry

Release Year: 2017

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium / Extra

In the pantheon of indie game masterpieces, Hollow Knight is one of more recent additions. However, this metroidvania truly opens the door to a jaw dropping world, with challenging combat and a dark and mystical vibe that few other games can match. Buckle up and give it a go if you’ve got a taste for a proper adventure.

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Release Year: 2018

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium / Extra

Here’s a game that’ll bring some of you older folk out there back; Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is a classic party-based RPG, ported to PlayStation. It’s a good thing it was too, since this game is probably one of the best RPGs to come out in recent years. You don’t have to play the prequel to set sail and enjoy what it’s got below deck, so download it and give it a shot!

Shadow of the Colossus

Developer: Team Ico

Release Year: 2005

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium / Extra

No PlayStation list of any kind is complete without mentioning this classic, and thanks to PS Plus you can download Shadow of the Colossus for free and experience firsthand what all the hype is about. Without giving it away, there are giant creatures that you and your trusty horse must go out and defeat with nothing but a sword and some crazy grip strength. What could go wrong?

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Developer: Bethesda

Release Year: 2011

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium / Extra

Look, a million jokes have been written about the constant porting of Skyrim, but it’s continuously revamped for modern systems for a reason. It’s brilliant. Bethesda at their best, and probably the most effective time vampire you’ll ever download. Whether it’s with strength, magic, or busted sneak builds, there’s a world of possibilities awaiting you in Skyrim.

Trials Rising

Developer: Red Lynx

Release Year: 2019

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium / Extra

There’s nothing out there with quite the charm, silliness, and sense of accomplishment as Trials Rising. It’s a true test of patience of skill, shaken cocktail style with some of the most bizarre slapstick humour in gaming right now. With Trails Rising, you get the series at it’s peak. Give it a download and tear your hair out (in a good way).

Until Dawn

Developer: Supermassive Games

Release Year: 2015

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium / Extra

Time for something a bit spooky. Until Dawn set a new standard for narrative horror titles, putting you in the shoes of several young adults in a mountain cabin as all manner of terrifying events ensue. It’s straight out of the movies, in the best way. Until Dawn is a game you absolutely must play at least once, and is damn hilarious making game-changing decisions with friends and family if they can stomach it.

UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition

Developer: Naughty Dog

Release Year: 2016

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium / Extra

Uncharted is a series synonymous with PlayStation for good reason. Nathan Drake has been scouring the world for treasure and looking good doing it for many, many years now. But it’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End that masterfully sends the series off on a high note. The rest of the series is on PS Plus too, so either go through those first or jump straight into this. Either way, you’ll have a blast.

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Developer: id Software

Release Year: 2014

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium / Extra

In the same vein as DOOM which we mentioned above, Wolfenstein: The New Order is a reboot of the classic shooter that took everything that made the original great and turned it up to eleven. Past eleven even, Wolfenstein is absolutely nuts, and the story of BJ Blazkowicz carving his way through the Reich is something every FPS fan should experience for themselves.

XCOM 2

Developer: Firaxis Games

Release Year: 2016

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium / Extra

Aliens have taken over, and they’re bastards! In XCOM 2, you fight back against a controlling extraterrestrial force that has the majority of the planet under their thumb. It’s a tactical turn-based game filled with nail-biting last stands and a real sense of urgency threaded throughout every aspect of the experience. Want some advice? The 90%+ chances to hit will betray you.

Yakuza Zero

Developer: Sega

Release Year: 2015

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium / Extra

Yakuza 0 is the perfect entryway into one of the most exceptional action RPG franchises out there right now. Not only is it the first game chronologically in the series, allowing you to go forward and play the rest with full understanding of what’s going on (which are all also on PS Plus!), it’ll introduce you to a lovingly recreated Kamurocho, combat that seriously pops, and an intriguing story to unravel.

PlayStation Plus Classics

Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City

Developer: Rocksteady

Release Year: 2011

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium

The Batman Arkham series stands out as arguably the best superhero franchises in games ever, and Arkham City is the cream of the cream of the crop. In it, you jump right into Batman’s boots and spandex as they take on many colourful villains with combat that genuinely changed how games in that genre approached the art of punching and kicking ever since.

BioShock Remastered

Developer: 2K Games

Release Year: 2007

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium

Bioshock Remastered is one of those games that really made waves when it first dropped, and even today stands out as an incredibly engaging single player FPS. Taking palace in Rapture, an underwater libertarian paradise with all the issues attached with such a concept, it’s a super fun shooter in a universe that few other games (including its sequels) have matched since.

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Developer: Gearbox

Release Year: 2015

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium

Sometimes, you just need to pick up a game filled with guns and have a blast. If you’re in that kind of mood, you can’t go too wrong with Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. Not only does it have Borderlands 2 and all the DLC included, you also get Borderlands: The Presequel to sweeten the deal. A brilliant game to play in your spare time, as long as you can vibe with its distinct humour.

Fallout: New Vegas

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Release Year: 2010

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium

Fallout: New Vegas is a truly beloved FPS, with a narrative unmatched by the rest of the series and all challengers in the genre. Created by Obsidian, you play as the courier as they try to figure out the circumstances behind their brush with death, leading into an invigorating exploration of a broken world. Try it out — it’s dope!

Hotline Miami

Developer: Dennaton Games

Release Year: 2012

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium

Hotline Miami is like a game you’d see in a 90’s era TV show, or maybe even an infomercial expressing the dangers of video games. It thrives in the hyper violence, giving you an experience that’s sickly sweet and lets you gorge on all the blood and ruthless action you’ve always wanted to. It's top-down perspective shows off dozens of bright environments for you to enact massacres, and even when it gets frustrating, it never stops being fun.

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Developer: Naughty Dog

Release Year: 2001

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium

One of the classic PlayStation franchises, Jak & Daxter has set up a permanent camp in people’s hearts for a good reason. The Precursor Legacy is perhaps the best of the collection for those jumping in for the first time, but if you dig it, we totally recommend playing the rest of the series available on PS Plus too.

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Developer: Traveller's Tales

Release Year: 2007

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium

Believe it or not, these LEGO games are actually pretty brilliant. So packing the complete collection of all the excellent Star Wars LEGO games in one package with LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga earns it spot on this list. A true must-play for any fan of the movies, and a surprising source of genuinely funny and heartwarming moments.

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time

Developer: Insomniac Games

Release Year: 2009

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium

Who doesn’t love Ratchet & Clank? These games are special, heartwarming and deeply funny, but it’s Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time that nails the landing and stands proud as the best in the series. Again, there are a larger selection of Ratchet & Clank games available to download, but this one is great to try if you’re looking for a single explosive experience.

Red Dead Redemption

Developer: Rockstar Games

Release Year: 2010

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium

Giddy up cowboy, Red Dead Redemption is indeed free to download to those with a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. It’s quite the saga, putting you bang smack in the middle of the wild west in a gunslinging narrative epic. It’s worthwhile if you like a lengthy experience, as the game is packed with quests, side activities, and a lush world to ride around.

Resident Evil 4

Developer: Capcom

Release Year: 2005

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium

You may have heard that a remake of this survival horror classic is on the way, but the legendary Resident Evil 4 is still absolutely worth downloading. It’s the perfect blend between the slow scariness of RE1 and 2, and the more action oriented RE3. A great game if you want to see where the genre’s action spin came from, and peaked.

The Last of Us Remastered

Developer: Naughty Dog

Release Year: 2014

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium

Way before HBO got its tendrils into spore-based post apocalyptic road trips, The Last of Us was filling the hearts and minds of thousands of PlayStation fans. It’s an excellent narrative following Joel and Ellie as they make their way across a ruined USA. Scavenge for supplies, meet excellent characters and uncover what’s going on. It’s great! Play it!

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Developer: Naughty Dog

Release Year: 2015

PlayStation Plus tier: Premium

Finally, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection is a must download for a taste of PlayStation throughout the years. We’ve already written about Uncharted 4 above, but honestly the entire series is worth diving into as each game is stuffed with quality stories, action, and setpieces. Way worth downloading!