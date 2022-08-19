The 15 best VR games to play right now [August 2022]

VR is no longer a fresh, new concept for gamers, but that doesn’t make the experience of virtual reality any less exciting. Now that headsets are more easily accessible, to an extent, we’re seeing more and more people try out virtual reality for the first time and learn just how fun it can be to dive into.

The only Resident Evil game to be officially ported to VR; here's the trailer for Resident Evil 4 VR.

A few years ago, virtual reality seemed relatively far removed from anything I’d be experiencing in my lifetime. How wrong was I? Now, VR headsets are becoming increasingly more powerful and are finding themselves into the homes and onto the heads of many. Fortunately, there’s a wealth of games available to play too. Sure, it’s nothing compared to the 2000+ catalogue of games that there are for the Nintendo DS, but there is something strong for every genre.

That being said, whether you’re the owner of a brand-new Meta Quest, or have been a VR veteran for some time now, here are some suggestions (in no particular order) of some of the best titles to play in VR right now.

Superhot VR

Platforms: Valve Index, Oculus Rift, Meta Quest 2, HTC Vive, PSVR

Superhot started out as a browser-based demo nearly ten years ago. So, it’s safe to say that the stylish, seamless shooter has come a long way since then. The game as we now know it is a yet another shooter title that pits you against a room of enemies, but there’s a distinct twist.

In Superhot VR - and you might’ve heard this plenty already - time only moves when you do. This makes for a rather interesting time as you duck and dive away from enemies attacks, for things to be slowed down dramatically as you stand still and plot your next move.

Because of how Superhot VR works, it’s impossible to not almost feel like a lucrative assassin while playing it. The satisfying gameplay no doubt makes it one of the best shooters for VR, especially if you fancy a less realistic experience.

Beat Saber

Platforms: Valve Index, Oculus Rift, Meta Quest 2, HTC Vive, PSVR

If Star Wars and Guitar Hero were to somehow have a baby, it would probably turn out looking a lot like Beat Saber. The rhythmic VR title is perhaps one of the most popular VR titles out there, and has players wielding glowing lightsabers to the beat of their chosen song.

With your sabers, you must hack and slash away at the various coloured obstacles that come towards you. All being well, you should be hitting away the boxes in time with your chosen track, leading to some satisfying fun (and honestly, a little bit of a workout at times too).

Beat Saber also has a wealth of tracks to choose from, so there’s something to suit the tastes of everyone who picks it up. You can even slash away boxes to the sound of Linkin Park, if you wanted. That being said, Beat Saber is a staple for any VR enthusiast!

Tetris Effect: Connected

Platforms: Valve Index, Oculus Rift, Meta Quest 2, HTC Vive, PSVR

Tetris Effect: Connected is a very modern and very flashy version of the original puzzle game that many of us know and love. In this particular instalment, you’re accompanied by pleasurable visuals and music that compliment your actions.

This certainly isn’t for everyone. While the visuals can often feel like an experience within themselves, they personally distracted me from my main goal of the game. However, for someone who may want to try a much more illuminated and somewhat trippy version of Tetris, you’re in for a lot of fun.

Batman: Arkham VR

Platforms: Valve Index, Oculus Rift, Meta Quest 2, HTC Vive, PSVR

While Batman is perhaps better played elsewhere if you want the full experience, this VR scenario is ideal for those who simply want a slither of Arkham action in virtual reality.

Batman: Arkham VR is a follow-up to the final game of the Batman Arkham series, but rather than a direct continuation of the titles before it, it acts as more of a self-contained story. In both your bat suit and your VR headset, you’ll be able to prowl the streets of Gotham in this DLC-sized story.

In addition, don’t anticipate the same level of combat and action from the original series. Batman: Arkham VR will have you sleuthing more than fighting, and really lets you tune into the detective side of being the one and only Bruce Wayne.

Elite: Dangerous VR

Platforms: Valve Index, Oculus Rift, Meta Quest 2, HTC Vive

Elite: Dangerous is a title that certainly has a passionate and active community behind it, and providing VR support for the game has been rather groundbreaking.

The game itself is essentially a space flight simulator. You get to pilot your very own ship, mine materials from asteroids in the vast expanse of space, and of course, you’ll also need to go about collecting bounties. All in all, you can quite literally live another life out in space from the comfort of your headset.

Not only this, but Elite: Dangerous is multiplayer too. With a lively community that keeps on kicking, not only is the game immersive as a standalone experience that supports 4K Ultra HD display, but it’s even more innovative to experience alongside others.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Platforms: Valve Index, Oculus Rift, Meta Quest 2, HTC Vive, PSVR

I’ve played Skyrim a few times now, and there’s nothing quite like experiencing it all over again in VR. Sprinkle some mods into the mixer, and you’re set for a truly chaotic adventure. The VR port of the game certainly is not without its issues, but as mentioned, with a few quality of life mods, Skyrim VR is perhaps the best virtual reality adventure to embark on.

Skyrim VR is quite literally the same Bethesda classic, but in VR. There’s nothing added to or changed about the game, but the ability to explore the world of Tamriel and meet its characters through a whole new lens (literally) is quite whimsical.

Let’s not also forget to mention just how epic it feels to fight a dragon in VR, too.

Moss

Platforms: Valve Index, Oculus Rift, Meta Quest 2, HTC Vive, PSVR

Moss is a unique VR game, because soon enough, you’re transformed into a mouse. Moss’ protagonist, Quill, is a tiny little rodent, and you’re knocked down to her size, so you can really step into her shoes. It can be very disorienting, but once you’re used to it, the adventure up ahead is great fun.

This VR title is an action-adventure. So, you can expect plenty of exploring (from the perspective of a mouse!), puzzles to solve, and enemies to manoeuvre around. The environments are also great fun for any mouse to get lost in, featuring scenic forests galore.

Playing as a mouse can be difficult at times, but fortunately, Moss occasionally gives you free rein over the environment for certain puzzles. So, don’t fear that your nimble self will be disadvantaged in Moss; this is an adventure fit for a mouse!

No Man’s Sky VR

Platforms: Valve Index, Oculus Rift, Meta Quest 2, HTC Vive, PSVR

No Man’s Sky might’ve had a rocky start at launch, but it’s now easily one of the best space exploration games available. If you can put the past behind you, right now is a better time than ever to jump into No Man’s Sky - even better if you can try it out in VR.

In No Man’s Sky, you can traverse dozens of procedurally generated planets with lush (and sometimes dangerous) environments. While doing so, you’ll hunt, gather, and craft to build your own base in outer space; you can even befriend some aliens and have them as pets, provided you steer clear of Sentinels.

In VR, the experience is made that much more immersive. A space survival game quickly feels like your reality, and zipping around the galaxy firing away at asteroids in virtual reality is otherworldly. Although, it’s sometimes a little nauseating!

Pistol Whip

Platforms: Valve Index, Oculus Rift, Meta Quest 2, HTC Vive, PSVR

Pistol Whip is yet another VR game that’ll have you ducking and diving, forcing you into a rhythm of shooting enemies and looking cool while doing it. Well, you probably won’t look half as cool as you think wielding your headset, but you’ll certainly feel like a badass.

The game rewards you for shooting enemies in sync with the accompanying backing track, so I’m not joking when I say that it forces you into a rhythm. Think Beat Saber, except you’ve got guns and some wacky environments to go wild in.

The unique visuals and distinct colours in Pistol Whip won’t be for everyone, but for those who like the idea of landing headshots in time with a spectacular riff, this is your chance to feel like the main character in an upcoming action movie.

Blade and Sorcery VR

Platforms: Valve Index, Oculus Rift, Meta Quest 2, HTC Vive

If what you’re really looking for is chaos - mainly in the form of brute strength and violence - Blade and Sorcery is no doubt the game for you. On the other hand, however, this game probably isn’t for the faint-hearted who prefer a more laid back experience.

Blade and Sorcery is a medieval-sandbox game specifically built for VR. As a result, the physics of combat feel incredibly satisfying; it feels realistic, to an extent, and acts as a great way to blow off some steam. If you can look past just how brutal you need to be to get far as a warrior, Blade and Sorcery is also full of laughs, too.

Pair this with the extensive modding community, and you’ve got one hell of a game. The Outer Rim is one of Blade and Sorcery’s largest mods, massively changing the game to make it feel as though you’ve landed in a Star Wars movie. For those who are fans of the franchise, it’s a must-try.

The Room VR: A Dark Matter

Platforms: Valve Index, Oculus Rift, Meta Quest 2, HTC Vive, PSVR

For those who are drawn to all things creepy and tinged with horror, The Room VR: A Dark Matter is a game to consider picking up. It’s an enchanting puzzle game seething with mystery, and feels very much like you’re immersed in a real escape room.

The Room VR follows the disappearance of an Egyptologist, which prompts a police investigation into exactly what happened to them. Without any spoilers, this is one for fans of puzzles, taking in the environment, and getting to the bottom of a mystery.

There’s no speedy transitions that’ll knock you sick, and the escape-the-room premise of the game does mean that there’s time to step back and take everything in if needed. Speaking of taking everything in, The Room VR is also full of fascinating visuals and references to the occult that any fan of darker premises will love.

Vader Immortal

Platforms: Oculus Rift, Meta Quest 2, PSVR

So, you may be able to spar with Darth Vader and more using mods in Blade & Sorcery, but what if I told you that you could legitimately duel with the dubious, masked antagonist of Star Wars?

Vader Immortal consists of a three-chapter long story, which is short but sweet and, ultimately, ideal for any VR experience. You’ll learn how to be a Jedi, explore Mustafa, and get to wield a lightsaber like a true Jedi. There are plenty of puzzles along the way too, and that’s where your Jedi mind powers get to take to the stage.

For those who want a break from clearing out enemies across Mustafa, or simply want to become an expert at wielding their lightsaber, there’s even a Lightsaber Dojo to visit outside the main story, too. With enough practice, you could probably give Obi-Wan a run for his money.

Demeo

Platforms: Valve Index, Oculus Rift, Meta Quest 2, HTC Vive

Demeo is, to put it simply, a virtual reality clone of Dungeons & Dragons. It’s another dungeon crawler, but this time in VR, and also with friends. It’s perhaps one of the better multiplayer experiences out there for VR fans, especially if you’ve some friends with headsets too.

The four-player co-operative adventure transforms your evening of tabletop gaming. As you’d expect, you pick a class and then get to prowl randomly generated dungeons with your crew, and you no longer need to be in the same room as your friends to kick things off.

Demeo sessions are difficult; some will last a matter of minutes, and others multiple hours. There’s one thing guaranteed, though. If you’re a tabletop RPG fan and have a friend or three to join you, Demeo will no doubt end up one of your favourite VR experiences.

Resident Evil 4

Platforms: Meta Quest 2

Resident Evil 4 is, arguably, the best game in the series. Not only do we get to see the handsome Leon Kennedy take the reins after proving himself as a rookie cop, but we get taken to an all-new destination in Spain.

The game's acclaim is no doubt the reason as to why it’s the one of the few Resident Evil games officially ported to VR, but it also works surprisingly well. Stepping into the shoes of Leon, you must go and rescue the president's daughter while dipping and diving between zombies in VR.

It’s scary, but in all honesty, it’s an amusing game that’s made all the more entertaining in virtual reality. If Resident Evil 4 isn’t your favourite, either, Resident Evil 7 is available on PSVR, and various other games in the series can be played using your headset thanks to some talented modders.

Half Life: Alyx

Platforms: Valve Index, Oculus Rift, Meta Quest 2, HTC Vive

If you own a VR headset, it’s likely that someone somewhere has told you to play Half-Life: Alyx. Sure, it’s not a direct sequel to Valve’s Half-Life predecessors, but it’s still very much a full-sized game that continues to elevate the series.

In Half-Life: Alyx, you play as Alyx Vance after the events of Half-Life, but before the events of Half-Life 2. The game itself is around 10-11 hours long and was also specifically built by Valve to be played in VR, so you know that you’ll be getting your money’s worth with this experience.

While we continue to await Half-Life 3, Half-Life: Alyx is the best VR game to tide you over in the meantime. Full of incredible puzzles, shoot-outs, and a memorable narrative, you get to fight against aliens in stunning environments. When you’re finished, you can even take a look at Half-Life: Alyx’s Steam Workshop to try some of the community content on offer.

Honourable Mentions

Honourable mentions are owed to the following: I Expect You To Die, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, Lone Echo, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Cities VR, Jurassic World: Aftermath, The Walking Dead, Boneworks, Subnautica, Wipeout, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Blood & Truth, A Fisherman’s Tale, Doom VFR, Unplugged, Everybody’s Golf VR, Fallout 4 VR, Ghost Giant, LA Noire: VR Case Files, Minecraft VR, The Talos Principle VR, Trover Saves the Universe