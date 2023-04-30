That delayed Tomb Raider collection has been rated by the ESRB

ESRB, the US' ratings board, has essentially confirmed that a couple of Tomb Raider games should be making their way to the Switch soon.

Back in 2021, Crystal Dynamics and Feral Interactive announced they would be bringing Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris to the Switch, originally expected to release in 2022, but quietly delayed at the end of the year. Now, the ESRB has for all intents and purposes confirmed that those pair of games aren't too far off, considering they've received a rating. It is worth noting that neither of the games are directly named in the rating, it's just called The Lara Croft Collection, but it's obviously going to be the pair of them.

"This is a collection of two action-adventure games in which players help Lara Croft and her allies search for artefacts to stop ancient gods from destroying the world," reads the rating summary. "From a 3/4-overhead perspective, players traverse jungle ruins and ancient temples, solve puzzles, and battle hordes of enemy creatures (e.g., dinosaurs, giant scarabs, stone demons)."

In case you're wondering what the rating is, it's T for Teen, due to things like, "realistic gunfire, large explosions," and "red blood [being] depicted in a handful of instances." Oh, and "the word 'bastard' is heard in the game," for those who don't mind violence but do dislike cussing.

Whenever this collection does release, it'll at least be something to tide us over until the next game. We do know that Crystal Dynamics is working on another game, with Amazon Games on publishing duties, but we don't really know anything outside of that. Last year Embracer Group acquired the Tomb Raider IP from Square Enix, but a current rumour suggests that it then sold the IP to Amazon for a cool $600 million.