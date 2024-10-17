Love them or hate them, Terrifier creator Damien Leone says two more movies are probably happening

Joker: Folie à Deux might be getting clowned on at the box office, but another clown is having a ball meanwhile. Terrifier 3 is killing it as we speak (given its minuscule $2 million budget), and according to creator Damien Leone, two more flicks are on the cards.

Following solid reviews and a $28 million worldwide haul so far, it's not strange to see Art the Clown popping up on our feeds time and again. Of course, all this buzz has led to more interviews with creator Damien Leone, and to the surprise of no one, Terrifier 4 is in the works. The shock, however, is that he's not planning to keep the slasher horror series around for as long as it prints money.

DiscussingFilm shared the news, with Leone saying he'd "love to see him in space or go to Las Vegas or the Wild West. But I can’t imagine it going past two more movies." Maybe those are the first teases worth paying attention to if you're a Terrifier fanatic.

"For me, personally, as a storyteller, I think that my well is going to eventually run dry, plainly because I pack so much into each movie," he added. While it seems that Terrifier is only getting started as a mainstream horror franchise, Leone would rather bow out before its popularity runs out, which isn't a very common thing to hear from a creative behind a successful horror movie series.

Leone later went on to explain how he looks at runtimes after criticisms that perhaps Terrifier 2 went on for too long and Terrifier 3 could stand some trimming: "At least the majority of fans would rather have a 90-minute movie. If that’s the case, then I would probably split them up into, say, two more movies." Again, notice how he's already looking at wrapping it all up sooner rather than later.

With Halloween coming up, Terrifier 3 is probably going to have a solid run throughout the second half of October unless Smile 2 (which is getting surprisingly good reviews) completely takes over the horror flick conversation starting tomorrow.

Oh, and there's an ultra-gory, arcade-ish Terrifier beat 'em up coming next year too.