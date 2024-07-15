Terminator Zero's first trailer shows that Judgement Day is still coming, even if it's anime now

Terminator Zero, the anime adaptation of the classic series, finally has its first trailer, and yes, Judgement Day is still coming.

The upcoming animated take on Terminator has been in the works for a few years now, and earlier this year Netflix finally confirmed that the series will be releasing on August 29, which just so happens to be the date of Judgement Day in the original films. And now, Netflix has offered up a first trailer for Terminator Zero, which you can check out below. Not only that, but it's announced the show's cast, which includes Timothy Olyphant (Justified, The Mandalorian), Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka), Sonoya Mizuno (House of the Dragon, Ex Machina), André Holland (Moonlight), and Ann Dowd (Hereditary).

It's looking like the series is in mostly good hands, as it is being handled by Production IG - the same studio behind the original Ghost in the Shell films. What better a studio than one that helped to create some of the best science fiction around? The whole show looks about as bleak as you would expect it to be, after all, this is the Terminator universe, it's not exactly known for being the happiest of worlds, but the animated look at least offers something fresh in that regard.

While the series has historically been a bit all over the place with its chronology, it's not exactly clear how the show will fit into it all. We do know it follows a woman named Eiko, voiced by Mizuno, who's tasked with stopping Skynet's impending attack, and that Olyphant will be portraying this entry's Terminator who of course is there to stop her. There's also supposedly a "good" AI being developed in 1997 Tokyo, so who knows if the canon will be changed. Any which way, we'll find out soon enough when the anime arrives on Netflix August 29!