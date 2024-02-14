One of the best tennis players in the world, Naomi Osaka, is... making an anime?

Naomi Osaka, one of the best tennis players in the world, is making and starring in an anime based on a little known manga.

Announced yesterday by Osaka and her production company Hana Kuma, the tennis star shared that she'll be adapting a manga called Allure: The Evening Primrose into an adult anime TV series. If you haven't heard of the series before, that would be understandable, as it's an indie manga from artist Sinitus Tempo. The description of the first book in the series explains that it follows "Akane Koizumi, an orphan on the streets of Tokyo has always dreamed of a life of luxury. After an unexpected encounter lands her in the hands of the Yakuza, she's trained to become the perfect assassin given the enhancement drug, Allure."

The show is being produced alongside the queer, Afro-Latinx writing and producing team Rebel Maverick, who consists of Matt Nicholas and Nastassja Kayln, and Osaka is currently set to voice the lead character in the series, as well as serve as executive producer. Kenny Byerly (Big Hero 6: The Series, Big City Greens, Hilda) is also attached to adapt and write the show. Few other details were provided about the show, but the two production companies are apparently planning to take it out to market early this year, according to Deadline.

Osaka's production company Hana Kuma was established in 2022, and so far has mostly produced documentary and podcast style projects, but acquired funding from the LeBron James founded company SpringHill and Fornite developer Epic Games last year. Osaka said of the funding, "We’re having the opportunity to tell you stories that I haven’t necessarily seen before, and I think that’s what kind of drew me to it. I come from Japan and Haiti and of course America too, and I have a very different heritage and upbringing than a lot of different people. And I know that there are a lot of other people that are like me, and just trying to utilise that. I’m just telling the stories that I think are interesting, and I think that people would want to hear."

Allure: The Evening Primrose doesn't have a release date, or even platform, just yet, so you'll have to keep your eyes peeled.