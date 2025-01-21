C&C successor Tempest Rising is one of the most promising RTS games of 2025, and there's a demo you can play right now

Tempest Rising may not be a name you’re immediately familiar with, but if you keep with with RTS news even a little bit, you’ve likely seen some of its impressive gameplay many times over the course of last year.

The upcoming Command & Conquer-inspired real-time strategy game mainly takes cues from the Tiberian series, and you can put all those claims to the test today.

Tempest Rising has released its latest demo, as part of Steam’s Real-Time Strategy Fest, offering anyone interested in experiencing what a modern revival of classic Command & Conquer feels like a chance to play it.

Tempest Rising comes from Slipgate Ironworks. It has been in development for a while, but quickly earned a place in the hearts of many RTS fans from the moment it was announced. The game is set in a Tiberian-like, near-future universe, where two asymmetrical factions vie for control in a post-nuclear war Earth. And, just in case its inspirations weren’t clear enough, the game’s soundtrack is composed by none other than the legendary Frank Klepacki.

This is the game’s first multiplayer demo, and it offers 1v1 and 2v2 action across three maps. If you’re not interested in multiplayer, you can duke it out in skirmish against the AI on the same maps. The demo is available until February 3.

Tempest Rising is a classic 2000s RTS, so expect base building, resource management - with action being the main focus, just like the ol’ days. The game arrives April 24, and you can pre-order it now on Steam. The same Steam store page is also where you can grab the aforementioned demo.