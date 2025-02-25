Tekken 8 is introducing a completely new character in Season 2, and if Tekken 7 is anything to go by, we should all be getting hyped

Tekken 8's second season of DLC has kicked off in force with Anna Williams, but there's more news to boot. In a presentation from the Tekken team, it looks like a whole new character is part of the package.

This comes via a short snippet of a wider Tekken presentation (which you can see for yourself via this handy Reddit post) in which producer Michael Murray spilled the beans on the mysterious newcomer.

"What we can say, outside of Anna, is there's a brand-new character here who has never appeared in the series to date. A whole new original Tekken IP character the Tekken team have developed".

Now, this is exciting for a variety of reasons, but let's start with the obvious. A brand-new character is a breath of fresh air and offers something genuinely surprising for fans, who otherwise could expect returning characters with familiar kits of guest characters from other IPs. It also provides the Tekken team an opportunity to represent another country / fighting style in the series, something fans have long been fond of.

It's also exciting due to the precedent set in Tekken 7. That game, during its lengthy life cycle, added a variety of original Tekken characters to the cast through DLC seasons. While some, like Fahkumram, have yet to reappear in Tekken 8, others like Leeroy and Lidia have become hugely important to the wider Tekken story. They even returned quickly in Tekken 8, with Lidia securing a role in the season 1 DLC pass and Leeroy getting a spot in the base roster.

That doesn't even take into account the stellar new additions in Tekken 8 we have already. Azucena has proven to be a wonderful addition to the cast, and Victor (while an initial scrub killer) is slick and cool in a way few other Tekken fighters are.

As such, what we could be seeing is a new character with long-lasting impact on the Tekken series. That, or another Fahkumram. He was certainly cool regardless of his longevity, so when you think about it, it's a win-win either way.

Are you excited about the news of a brand-new Tekken character coming to the series this year, or would you prefer something more familiar? Let us know below!