With no new character trailer at the Tekken World Tour, hopes are raised for a Tekken 8 reveal at The Game Awards

The Tekken World Tour final is soon approaching, with the best of the best Tekken 8 players duking it out in Tokyo for glory, money, and bragging rights. While some fantastic Tekken will be present for all to see, one thing that won't be there is a new character trailer. Instead, that'll be shown off later in the year, leading many players to look to Geoff Keighley for some hope on The Game Awards stage.

For some background context, the premier season of post-launch content for Tekken 8 has four DLC character slots. We've already seen three of them, but there's still one left which is still primed for a Winter 2024 reveal date. One hopes it'll be a special addition, as hitting the bar set by Heihachi earlier this year will be hard to do.

This hope of a Tekken 8 trailer at The Game Awards stems from an official Bandai Namco statement which dropped today. The statement, which you can find in full below, reads: "Our team is currently working on the announcement and release later this winter to ensure we can fully meet everyone's expectations."

Okay, so you've got to ask yourself, what point in December Bandai Namco and the Tekken 8 team would be waiting for. Historically, Tekken 8 (and Tekken 7, for that matter) have shown off trailers at events. These are typically fighting game events sure, things like Evo or Combo Breaker, but the important thing is the company tends to go up on stage to reveal stuff like this. Tekken characters don't typically get dropped out of nowhere.

pic.twitter.com/pTlpA4ZL3o — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) December 3, 2024

With that in mind, you've got to look at the calendar and see what events are coming up. There's... well, not much. It's December! The only thing you've really got left to look forward to is The Game Awards in sunny Los Angelas. This, while not a confirmation by any means, has Tekken fans fixing their eyes on Geoff Keighley and his team in the hopes a trailer might show up for TGA.

Keighley, for what it's worth, has kept his cards close to his chest in regards to reveals. Of course he has, who wants to see their christmas presents early? We'll know for sure come December 12, when The Game Awards kicks off and we get to see all the year's winners alongside a host of new game trailers. Tekken 8 has a good chance of winning this year! So Tekken 8 fans have a good shot of having a really good night. Unless MultiVersus wins best fighting game. If that happens, everyone's p**sed.