One of the most highly-requested legacy characters has finally been revealed for Tekken 8, Season 2, but at what cost?

An incredibly popular character from the Tekken series has made a stunning return via a fancy new reveal trailer, but with a drastic redesign. Tekken 8 will soon be getting Anna Williams at last, though she's packing a slick new haircut and a rocket launcher. Of course.

The trailer, which you can see below, shows off Anna's new design as well as a bunch of combos in action. We see a variety of returning attacks, as well as some pretty brutal-looking rocket launcher strikes and ranged attacks. This includes what appears to be a poison shot, which applies some form of debuff on the opponent if it hits, only dropping off in the trailer when they're hit.

Anna will be playable early on March 31 for those who buy the season 2 pass, and April 3 for everyone else who just wants to buy the character on her lonesome. She marks the first character of four coming with the game's second season. These other characters will be coming this sSummer, Autumn, and Winter. There'll also be two stages, which will be coming to the game in the Summer and Winter. So, a lot packed into the pass for those willing to throw a bit of extra cash Bandai Namco's way.

With redesigns like this, it's easy to forsee a mixed reception from long-time Anna fans. While, as a non-Anna loyalist, I think the new look is a great one, those with a fondness for the older version are sure to feel conflicted. However, Tekken 8 has also been pretty good at adding legacy costumes for characters, while also providing ample outfits and clothing pieces for players to mess around with, so I'm sure that almost everyone will be able to find a look for Anna they'll like.

What do you think of the Anna trailer and her new look? Let us know below!