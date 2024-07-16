Cowabunga: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem sequel producer Seth Rogen says he "stood up and cheered" when he saw just the title

It sounds like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's sequel is going well, as producer Seth Rogen is sounding pretty pumped about it.

Every day, I quietly say to myself "thank you Into the Spider-Verse for letting 3D animated films look good" because it's led to some really fun projects like last year's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Yeah, sure, it's another IP film, but at least it's one that really went for it stylistically - plus the genuinely youthful cast truly put the teenage in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the first time, adding to an overall really refreshing take on a classic series. Earlier this year it was confirmed that the film would be getting a sequel, currently due to be released in 2026, with the follow-up of course introducing the turtles' big bad Shredder.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Rogen, writer and producer on the first film, who'll be doing so again for the sequel, recently spoke with ComicBook about the upcoming film, and while he couldn't share all that much, it does sound like the film is progressing really well. "There is a title, and it's awesome, but I don't think I can say it," Rogen shared. "But when it came up on the screen, I stood up and cheered. There's an animatic - there's a storyboarded version of the whole movie, so they're working on it right now." Whether the rest of us will cheer at just hearing the title, I'm not so sure, but still, it's exciting nonetheless.

Director Jeff Rowe is expected to return to helm the sequel, and in an interview with Empire last year he shared that "without spoiling anything is, [Shredder] needs to be 100 times scarier than Superfly… It’ll be really interesting to see these fun-loving characters go up against something that maybe they can’t stop."

In the meantime, if you want more from this particular take on the TMNT, a new game set in the same world titled Mutants Unleashed is set to be released later this year.