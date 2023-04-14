Tears of the Kingdom’s Ganondorf will be voiced by Critical Role's Matthew Mercer

After finally getting approval from Nintendo, Matthew Mercer took to Twitter last night to reveal that he’ll be the voice of Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

If I say so myself, I think Nintendo has found one of the best people for the job. After announcing the news, Mercer shared that it is “an immense honor that I have thrown myself into doing justice.”

Catch the latest (and best) Tears of the Kingdom trailer right here.

In a follow-up string of Tweets, Mercer also detailed that, “I have been an immense Legend of Zelda fan since I was a child, and Ganondorf has been one of my favorite antagonists… to the point where I portrayed this green-skinned menace for my web series over a decade ago!”

With the tweet, Mercer attached a photo of his portrayal of Ganondorf, as well as an adorable photo of him dressed as Link as a child. Mercer then thanked the team at Nintendo for having him and stated that he can’t wait to make fans proud.

I just got the go-ahead from Nintendo, so I can FINALLY announce my absolute pleasure to be voicing Ganondorf in the Legend of #Zelda : #TearsoftheKingdom.



I just got the go-ahead from Nintendo, so I can FINALLY announce my absolute pleasure to be voicing Ganondorf in the Legend of #Zelda : #TearsoftheKingdom.



An immense honor that I have thrown myself into doing justice. pic.twitter.com/GDtoWRUHDx — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) April 14, 2023

If you’re unfamiliar with Mercer, he’s perhaps best known to Dungeons and Dragons fans as the chief creative officer and Dungeon Master for web series, Critical Role. Aside from that, he’s got a long and pivotal history in being the voice actor behind some of the best characters out there.

Mercer voiced Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil 6, Chrom in Fire Emblem Awakening, Minsc in Baldur’s Gate 3, and Yusuke Kitagawa in Persona 5. That’s just to name the bare minimum, as he has also had roles in the likes of Fallout 4, Overwatch, Xenoblade Chronicles X, Death Stranding, Fire Emblem Engage, and so many more.

Mercer is also set to voice Leon Kennedy in the upcoming Resident Evil: Death Island film, after having also voiced the rookie cop in Resident Evil: Damnation, and Resident Evil: Vendetta.

He’s certainly got the experience to do justice to the Ganondorf character. What do you think of the casting? And while you’re at it, what do you think of the fans thirsting over Ganondorf’s newly-revealed official artwork?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches on May 12 for Nintendo Switch.