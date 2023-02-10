Team Fortress 2 to receive first "full on update-sized update" in years

Team Fortress 2 didn’t exactly go anywhere, but I couldn’t tell you the last time myself or someone I knew actually played it. What was once at the height of popularity on Steam slowly faded into obscurity, became plagued with bots, and later was bereft of any major updates.

Here's the Team Fortress 2 trailer for a trip down memory lane, if it's been a while.

That is, until, yesterday. Team Fortress 2 shared a blog post with fans and players, detailing that the game will receive a “full on update-sized update,” and will require the help of the community.

I don’t know about you, but when I first saw the post do the rounds on Twitter last night, I was tired and dismissed it as being an elaborate prank. Alas, this is not a drill, and this update could finally breathe back some life into Team Fortress 2. Players nostalgic for the light-hearted shooter can, at long last, rejoice in some new, official content.

Team Fortress 2, after announcing the update will feature new items, maps, taunts, and more, has also said it needs Steam Workshop content from players. If you’re looking to contribute, you’ll need to submit any content to the Steam Workshop by May 1, for the chance for it to be featured in an “as-yet-unnamed, un-themed, but still very exciting summer-situated (but not summer-themed) (unless you wanted to develop summer-themed stuff) update.”

What does the community think? Well, it seems a lot of them were rejoicing in the fact that Team Fortress 2 is not dead. u/Felaxi on the Team Fortress 2 subreddit declared they were straight up having a heart attack, with u/reactivesayswhat having a similar response to myself, “Wait, for real? This isn’t a shitpost? Please don’t get my hopes up.”

And, well, the majority were also in disbelief. After all, it’s been a while. Let’s also not forget, that blog post never said anything about this being the final update for Team Fortress 2 either, so here’s to hoping the game, and its fans, may find a new bot-free lease of life in future. I’m rooting for you all.