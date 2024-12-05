Taron Egerton still wants to do another Kingsman movie even though everyone else seems to have moved on

Remember Kingsman? That pretty alright spy action comedy released in 2014 that spawned a middling sequel and an okay-ish prequel titled The King's Man that almost no one saw in late 2021? Well, star Taron Egerton would like to make a third (or fourth) one. The problem is the powers that be aren't really into it.

Screen Rant recently talked to the actor, who's currently promoting his new Netflix movie Carry-On, and asked him about the possibility of a third Kingsman. His answer was a bit positive, yet nothing is set in stone.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The big issue is that 20th Century Studios head Steve Asbell, who recently talked to The Hollywood Reporter about pretty much everything they've got going on over there at the moment quite transparently, shot down the notion of doing a third Kingsman or a second King's Man in the near future: "There’s no plans on doing them anytime soon."

While his words could be read as the studio being done with the IP for good, they could also mean there just isn't a script (nor solid intentions) in place yet. Egerton is certainly running with that gut feeling, stating he and maybe writer-director Matthew Vaughn are still down to return: "I think... I don't know, and I don't want to speak out of school, but I don't think that necessarily means that we won't do it. I think Matthew and I very much want to do one more. I want to do one more. And so while, you know, we don't have a shoot date yet, I think it could still happen."

While 2021's The King's Man flopped terribly with just $125 million at the global box office, the first and second movies each clocked around $410 million respectively, showing practically no drop in their earnings. With Disney looking to capitalize on sequels and established IPs for the foreseeable, it's not entirely out of the realm of possibility that a threequel with an adjusted budget could happen.

Regardless, the Kingsman movie series is looking quite dead at the moment, and Vaughn's recent (and extremely confusing) plans certainly look like they're going in a completely different direction even if he's not 100% leaving the spy genre. Don't hold your breath for this one.