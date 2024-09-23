Tales of the Shire might have caught a delay, but not by much, as the cosy life-sim will let you live the Hobbit life in March 2025

Despite only being delayed just the other week, Tales of the Shire already has a release date, and it's not much later than you might have expected.

Earlier this month, Wētā Workshop Game Studio announced that its debut title, the cosy life-sim Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game, had been delayed. It wasn't clear by how much, but yesterday, during a Hobbit Day Showcase, the developer alongside the game's publisher Private Division announced that you can now expect to play Tales of the Shire on March 25, 2025. That's pretty much exactly six months away, and just a few months into the new year, so considering it was meant to be out in 2024, you've really not got that much longer to wait.

The reveal came alongside a nice lengthy inside look at the game presented by the studio's developers themselves - you'll also spot a few familiar faces in the form of streamers and "Lord of the Rings aficionados" too. For those that haven't yet heard about Tales of the Shire, a press release explains, "From the creative studio, Weta Workshop, live the cozy life of a Hobbit in the wonderfully serene landscape of the Shire. Discover, decorate, and share in this idyllic corner of Middle-earth. Join friendly Hobbits and familiar faces awaiting your arrival in Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game."

The life-sim game lets you make your own Hobbit and live out your days in Bywater, an as-of-yet to be established village in Hobbiton, tasked with helping it grow. Food is obviously a big part of what you'll be engaging with in the game, with features like fishing, gardening, and foraging that let you gather up ingredients for second breakfast or dinner parties.

When Tales of the Shire finally launches on March 25, 2025, you'll be able to play it on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.