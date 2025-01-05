There's an official Dungeons & Dragons pinball machine coming that's a stunner to look at, has a hefty price tag, and features... My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way?

Pinball lovers and Dungeons & Dragons fanatics alike will probably be interested in this lush-looking, and wildly expensive, new pinball machine.

I have a real love for pinball machines - they're definitely a bit of a relic of a bygone era, but they've persisted all the same, getting more and more extravagant over the years. To be honest, I'd love to own one, if only so I don't have to fork over some much cash on them. Problem is, I'd have to fork over a whole lot more cash to buy a machine, especially if I wanted this newly revealed, official Dungeons & Dragons unit. The machine, which you can check out in a video below, comes from Stern Pinball, "the largest manufacturer of pinball games in the world," and it certainly looks like an impressive machine.

It's an official collab with Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, to help continue the TTRPG's 50th anniversary, which takes players on "an epic and thrilling journey as they adventure into the forgotten realms, featuring iconic enemies, including a red dragon, gelatinous cube, mimic, Sammaster the lich, Xanathar the beholder, an owlbear, and locations including those in Faerûn such as Arabel and Westgate." On top of that, it includes some notable D&D names like Critical Role's Matthew Mercer, Laura Bailey, and Marisha Ray, as well as Luke Gygax, son of the game's co-creator Gary Gygax.

The wildest member of the voice cast, though, is easily Gerard Way. Yes, seemingly that Gerard Way, the one from My Chemical Romance. No, I don't know why he's in it, but if you do end up buying one it'll be a fun fact to tell people. Oh, speaking of buying it, you almost definitely won't be able to, as this thing's expensive.

At minimum, you'll have to put up $7000 for the Pro edition, but the Premium version bumps that up to $9700. Even more than that though is the Limited Edition, which is only getting 740 units, costing a ridiculous $13,000. Very cool pinball machine, guys, but I think I'll pass on this one.