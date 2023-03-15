System Shock remake delayed to May 30 for PC, indefinitely for consoles

In a new blog post shared to Steam, developer Nightdive Studios and publisher Prime Matter have announced that the System Shock remake has been delayed again.

Check out the trailer for the System Shock remake here.

The sci-fi shooter will be delayed until May 30 for those jumping in on PC. As for console players, the remake has been sadly delayed indefinitely, with the statement saying the game will arrive “in due course.”

“We had hoped to bring the game to the market by the end of March, but that turned out to be just beyond our reach; we are, after all, merely human (unlike Shodan).”

The statement then follows with a brief transmission from Shodan itself. “You thought you could defeat me, but you were wrong. On 30 May, you will now face the consequences of your actions, as you navigate the treacherous depths of Citadel Station once again.”

This isn’t the first of delays for the System Shock remake, which started out as a Kickstarter project back in 2016. Initially expected to release in 2017, the game has received multiple delays over the years, with the last being just five months ago.

That said, it looks like the System Shock remake will be in the hands of (some) players relatively soon. Those hoping to jump into the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S., however, will be waiting a little longer.

Read the full statement from Nightdive Studios and Prime Matter over on Steam, where you can also pre-order the game for PC right now. System Shock remake is also available to pre-order on PC via GOG, Epic Game Store, and later on consoles, with all early-buyers being in receipt of a free copy of System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition.