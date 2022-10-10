System Shock catches yet another delay, but might finally have a release window

There's no specific date just yet, and it doesn't seem to be coming out this year any more, but the System Shock remake might finally be out next year.

This spot comes courtesy of deals wizard and news poster Wario64, who noticed that the Steam page for the System Shock remake appears to have been updated to say March 2023 (thanks, Eurogamer). An official announcement regarding a release date hasn't been confirmed as of yet, but up until this point the game was expected to release sometime this year. Though considering how much of the year is left, a push to next year isn't all that surprising.

Being developed by Nightdive Studios, the System Shock remake was born as a Kickstarter project way back in 2016, with an initial expected release date of 2017. That obviously never happened, with the game receiving numerous delays over the years, bringing us to now where it's more of a 'it'll come out when it comes out' situation.

System Shock coming March 2023 according to Steam https://t.co/ef3cQojGI0 pic.twitter.com/qI3tyxOJsA — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 6, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

According to the game's Steam description, it's a "fully fledged remake of the ground breaking original from 1994, combining cult gameplay with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface and all-new sounds & music; it even has the original voice actor of SHODAN, one of gaming’s most iconic villains."

A third installment of the series was in development at one point, but unfortunately it might be dead in the water. Warren Spector essentially implied that his version of System Shock 3 isn't in the works anymore, with Tencent being the ones to take the franchise forward, if it wants to.

Despite the long development time, the System Shock remake looks like it might actually be shaping up to be something pretty good, with VG247's preview of the game saying "Now, it’s looking like a remake – but one that is self-aware, self-critical, and and keen to prove itself to anyone that’s been critical of the project since it was initially conceived."