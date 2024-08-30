Tempest is a Knighted Lancer and one of Sword of Convallaria’s Breaker characters; he’s notably one of few, powerful Breaker characters that is F2P and can be acquired early on, with some luck, and he’s definitely worth using. A capable Tank, especially as you unlock more of his kit, Tempest is great for dishing out strong attacks and simultaneously being able to tank one or two.

Capable of boosting both his defense and attack if he is attacking and being attacked, you want this Breaker at the front of the field, especially given that he can knock targets back and show enemy units who’s boss. Without further ado, here’s our Sword of Convallaria Tempest build and team compositions.

Best Sword of Convallaria Tempest Build

Tempest is a Breaker with the title of ‘Stormfury’ in Sword of Convallaria, and he is one of the best F2P Breakers you can acquire early on in the game. He takes on the role of a tank in your team, with his initial trait allowing him to buff both his defense after attacking, and buff his attack after being attacked. This can occur every two rounds, and only improves the more duplicate Tempest’s you summon, with him ultimately able to boost his defense by 50% at max capacity.

He’s also capable of knocking back characters with his strikes, making him great for creating distance between your squishier characters and enemy targets. That said, Tempest — despite being a tank — is also quite squishy as you slowly unlock all of his skills, so you will want to keep a healer close by to him wherever possible in the early-game.

Rank 1 - Inertial Chop: After initiating an active attack, deals 20% Physical DMG to all enemies within a one-tile radius of Tempest.

With this set of skills, Tempest is able to dish out some heavy blows on enemy targets while defending himself and the rest of his team. He isn’t the most durable of Breakers to begin with, but with these skills, he can hold out for a good while as he dishes out AoE DMG against close-range targets.

The Will to Survive skill also provides Tempest with a little extra survivability, but if you reach Rank 7 and are quite happy with how he is performing, you can always opt for the Swift Combo still to dish out plenty of damage and dispel any enemy buffs.

Alternatively, you can swap the Charged Strike attack for Dispelling Spirit; this will deal 100% physical damage and dispel two buffs. Though, I recommend Charged Strike for an extra attack if you do choose Will to Survive prior.

Remember that you can only have five skills equipped for Tempest at a time, and if you’re using NRG intensive skills regularly, it’s important to bring along Will to Survive’s passive effect and actually allow Tempest to enter the dying state once or twice so he can reclaim NRG and health.

Tempest Team Compositions

If you choose to have Tempest on your team in Sword of Convallaria, the best rule of thumb is to accompany any tank with at least two DPS units and a healer. If you can bring along a Defender, too, then even better, as anything that ultimately helps keep Tempest and your team alive is great.

First things first, you will want to bring along a healer such as Angel or Innana, or the weaker but more offensive option, Nightingale. Then, your choice in DPS characters will largely depend on the terrain and enemies you’re facing. If you can bring at least one ranged DPS, such as LilyWill, Agile Eye, or Faycal, then these can be great for setting off traps such as barrels for us.

Additionally, some of the best DPS characters in the game, Col and Beryl, are good to consider bringing along. If you don’t have Col, I’ve found the assassin, Crimson Falcon, to be a really powerful pick if you can have her regularly attack enemies from behind.

Given that Tempest is part of The Union faction, you could always try out a themed team consisting of Watcher, Ballista, and Seeker, Lightning if you have them. Both Ballista and Lightning’s Rank 1 skill, Knight’s Glory, allows them to grant Physical shields to other allies from The Union. There is, of course, also legendary The Union characters such as Watcher Gloria and Defender Teadon to consider if you have them!

For more on Sword of Convallaria, take a look at our character tier list, and our Sword of Convallaria codes.