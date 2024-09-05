Suppression is one of few tank characters in Sword of Convallaria, and despite being an epic character, he seriously packs a punch amidst a battle. This particular build makes Suppression as defensive as possible, capable of taking attacks on behalf of his teammates and ensuring everyone stays alive.

He’s also highly defensive against Magical attacks, which you’ll often run into, and his trait allows him to pre-emptively strike anyone who dares try to attack him from the front or side. Ultimately, he’s a worthwhile addition to any Papal States team, especially as you approach the end-game. To help you make the most of his kit, here’s our Sword of Convallaria Suppression build and team compositions.

Best Sword of Convallaria Suppression Build

Suppression’s trait is called Magic Suppression in Sword of Convallaria, and it decreases his damage taken from magical attacks. Simultaneously, before taking active attacks launched by enemies within three tiles of him, from the front or the side, he performs a pre-emptive action that allows him to deal Piercing DMG equal to 40% of M.DEF.

His skill tree is straight-forward enough to follow, with us opting to unlock all of his Defensive skills rather than his Attacking skills, making him very tanky and capable of taking damage on behalf of our more squishy units.

Here are the skills we recommend unlocking for Suppression:

Rank 1 - Resolve: Immediately recovers 5% HP when the character is defeated. Can be used once per battle.

Immediately recovers 5% HP when the character is defeated. Can be used once per battle. Rank 3 - Devout Guard: The character dispels three debuffs, recovers 40% HP, and gains 40% Physical DEF and Magical DEF. Suppression then takes attacks for all other allies within two tiles of him and increases his trait effect up to 200%, lasting for two turns. This effect cannot be dispelled.

The character dispels three debuffs, recovers 40% HP, and gains 40% Physical DEF and Magical DEF. Suppression then takes attacks for all other allies within two tiles of him and increases his trait effect up to 200%, lasting for two turns. This effect cannot be dispelled. Rank 5 - Defense (Magical): When hit by an active Magical ATK, DMG taken is decreased by 15%.

When hit by an active Magical ATK, DMG taken is decreased by 15%. Rank 7 - Flagellant: Gain one stack of Penance after taking DMG. Each stack decreases DMG taken by 8% and cannot be dispelled. Recover one additional NRG if Suppression has Penance stacks at the end of a turn.

Gain one stack of Penance after taking DMG. Each stack decreases DMG taken by 8% and cannot be dispelled. Recover one additional NRG if Suppression has Penance stacks at the end of a turn. Rank 9 - Invigorating Strike: Deals 100% Physical DMG and additionally recovers one NRG.

At Rank 1, you can select either skill you prefer, but we have opted for Resolve. This skill basically provides Suppression with an extra life, allowing him to resurrect himself with 5% of his HP if he is slain in battle. Provided you can quickly patch him up using your healer here, this can come in clutch. Although, you would hope that you don’t ever need to use this skill really.

As for Rank 3, we’re opting for the Devout Guard skill which is an impressive skill for any tank to possess. It allows Suppression to rid himself of multiple debuffs while buffing his ATK and DEF massively, and for the following two turns, he’ll take all attacks on behalf of other allies within two-tiles. This is an incredible skill to use in a pinch, giving you a chance to safely reposition and heal your other units.

Similarly, we’re opting to improve Suppression’s Magic DEF with our Rank 5 skill, Defense (Magical), making him a little better at tanking damage than he already is. You can opt for the alternative skill, Counterattack, if you feel this is better for your playstyle, but we ultimately want Suppression to be able to take as much aggro from enemy units as possible on behalf of our team.

Our Rank 7 skill, Flagellant, can be swapped for Battle Flag of Papal States, which increases ATK and DEF for all Papal States allies in battle. This is great for a Papal States team, but I would prioritise his Flagellant skill first and invest in the Leader’s Aura skill using your Castalia later. Suppression’s Flagellant skill is arguably more powerful given the opportunity to recover NRG and heighten his defenses.

At Rank 9, Armor-Piercing Strike is a tempting skill given its ability to debuff the DEF of targets after dishing out 100% Physical DMG, but what we really want is the Invigorating Strike skill. This allows Suppression to recover one NRG after use, meaning we can keep on using our Rank 3 skill, Devout Guard, where needed.

Suppression Team Compositions

Your team composition will regularly change while playing Sword of Convallaria, as different battles often require different units until you approach end-game content, Tower of Conquest. A good rule of thumb that we echo in most of our build guides is to always take at least one tank, one healer, and two DPS units, but you will often be allowed a fifth unit too.

You’ll also want to bear in mind what damage types your team is capable of, bringing along a mix of Physical and Magical attackers. Similarly, don’t forget to look at what enemy units and traps are on the battlefield; if there are lots of Destroyers, you’ll want Seekers to counter them, and so forth. As for traps, such as explosives or wine barrels, you ideally want a ranged character to set these off when enemies are close by.

To benefit from Suppression the most we possibly can, we are primarily looking to bring faction allies from Papal States. This is because if you can unlock Suppression’s Leader’s Aura skill, and all of your units are from Papal States, the entire team will benefit from a buff to their ATK and DEF.

Similarly, if you have legendary unit Caris (also from Papal States), use her! Her Rank 7 skill, Glorious Guidance, will buff all allies on the field regardless of faction, providing additional buffs to allies affected by three or more buffs. She is great when paired with faction allies, Divine Grace and Blade, who both have kits that revolve around them trying to have three buffs where possible (Divine Grace also dishes out ranged damage that can knock-back units, which is nice!). And considering that Suppression often buffs his own defense, he can benefit from the skill too.

Alternative, strong legendary characters you could opt for in place of Caris are Beryl and Garcia. Beryl stands tall as one of the best units in Sword of Convallaria right now, capable of dealing lots of damage, and also happens to belong to the Papal States faction.

As for your healer, Angel is your best option. She is given to you for free and her Star Level is easily upgraded as a result, and she will benefit from any Papal States buffs too. Alternatively, legendary healer, Inanna, is your next best option if you don’t care for faction buffs. Early on, you can also forgo Angel and rely on the healing skills of Divine Grace and Blade, but you will require a dedicated healer sooner or later.

Similarly, you could also try combining Miguel and Col on your team if you have both characters. Miguel has the Drifter Leader’s Aura available to unlock, which Col, also a Drifter, can benefit from. It just so happens that both characters also belong to Papal States, so can both benefit from being on a team with Suppression too!

If you’re instead in need of a Breaker desperately, you can look at Leonide or the Papal Pikeman. Alternatively, while not from the same faction, we’ve had good fun using Breaker Tempest too.

For more on Sword of Convallaria, take a look at our character tier list, and our Sword of Convallaria codes.