Simona is one of many legendary characters in Sword of Convallaria, and as a result, she has an impressive kit that any fans of The Union faction will definitely want to get their hands on. That said, as a powerful ice knight that dishes out magical attacks, she makes a solid addition to any team in need of more magic.

If you’ve been lucky enough to get your hands on the unit, you’ll need to know how to get the most out of her skills, and that’s by building her to be capable of damaging and debuffing as many enemies as possible to assist her team. To help you do just that, here’s our Sword of Convallaria Simona build and team compositions.

Best Sword of Convallaria Simona Build

Simona is a magic-wielding Watcher in Sword of Convallaria, and member of The Union faction. If you select the best skills for her, you wind up with an icy knight capable of hindering enemy mobility and slowing them down massively. Here’s what skills we recommend when ranking up:

Rank 1 - Icy Blast: Deals 75% AoE DMG to the first enemy in each line within a 2x3 area, decreasing target speed by 50 and reducing their movement by one tile for two turns. Also knocks the target back by two tiles.

Deals 75% AoE DMG to the first enemy in each line within a 2x3 area, decreasing target speed by 50 and reducing their movement by one tile for two turns. Also knocks the target back by two tiles. Rank 3 - Ice Assault: After using this skill, the character can continue to use any remaining movement. Simona selects one tile within a cross-shaped range and charges to the location, attacking all enemies along the line. Deals Ice DMG equal to 100% of Physical Shield value, and Simona then gains the Warrior of Frost buff for two turns, which reduces DMG taken by 30% and increases movement by one when on frosty tiles.

After using this skill, the character can continue to use any remaining movement. Simona selects one tile within a cross-shaped range and charges to the location, attacking all enemies along the line. Deals Ice DMG equal to 100% of Physical Shield value, and Simona then gains the Warrior of Frost buff for two turns, which reduces DMG taken by 30% and increases movement by one when on frosty tiles. Rank 5 - Iceshards: After Simona’s Armor of Ice is broken, she deals 50% Magical DMG to all enemies within two tiles and reduces the target's movement ability by three for one turn.

After Simona’s Armor of Ice is broken, she deals 50% Magical DMG to all enemies within two tiles and reduces the target's movement ability by three for one turn. Rank 7 - Battle Flag of the Union: Leader’s Aura. For all The Union allies in battle, increases ATK by 10% and DEF by 20%. It is worth dropping this for Flash-Freezing if a faction ally already has Knight’s Spirit: Single target attack, Deals 80% DMG and reduces target movement by three tiles for two turns. If the target already had a Movement debuff, they are inflicted with the Frozen debuff for two turns instead.

Leader’s Aura. For all The Union allies in battle, increases ATK by 10% and DEF by 20%. It is worth dropping this for if a faction ally already has Knight’s Spirit: Single target attack, Deals 80% DMG and reduces target movement by three tiles for two turns. If the target already had a Movement debuff, they are inflicted with the Frozen debuff for two turns instead. Rank 9 - Ice-made Sword: Single-target attack. Simona deals 110% DMG. If she is attacking enemies with the Movement debuff or who are standing on Frosty tiles, her DMG is increased by 30%.

Single-target attack. Simona deals 110% DMG. If she is attacking enemies with the Movement debuff or who are standing on Frosty tiles, her DMG is increased by 30%. Rank 11 - Winter Doomsday: Simona selects one tile within a cross-shaped range around her and deals 70% Ice DMG to all enemies within a 5x3 area in the target direction. She then summons an Ice Wall in the three central tiles. If a tile is occupied, she inflicts the Frozen debuff on the target for one turn.

At Rank 1, we recommend selecting the Icy Blast skill. This provides Simona with a powerful AoE attack from the get-go, and not only does it deal damage, it debuffs their speed and movement too. The alternative, Ice Cone, is still pretty good, but fails to debuff or knock-back targets like Icy Blast does.

At Rank 3, you have a tough choice to make between Ice-made Armor and Ice Assault. The former is a supportive skill, allowing Simona to gain a shield and heal allies, but the effects of Ice Assault are arguably much better overall, allowing her to damage multiple enemies at once and gain the Warrior of Frost buff temporarily.

We’re continuing down the more offensive route by selecting the Iceshards skill at Rank 5, which allows Simona to deal 50% Magic DMG to all nearby targets and massively reduce their movement for a turn once her Armor of Ice is broken.

This is a situational skill that you’ll only be able to pull off once in battle, but being able to damage enemies and simultaneously restrict their movement can come in clutch. Moreso than the lackluster early-game alternative, Protection of Ice, which reduces incoming damage when the enemy is affected by the Movement debuff. That said, if you can afford to invest in this skill after fully ranking up Simona, it will then prove to be an incredibly useful skill to use alongside Iceshards, and Simona is definitely a character worth investing Castalia into.

Provided that you intend on running Simona alongside other faction allies from The Union, it’s worth selecting Battle Flag of the Union as your Rank 7 skill. This will provide all allied The Union units with a buff; a buff that can stack if you happen to have multiple The Union units with a similar passive skill, such as Knight’s Spirit.

If you instead don’t plan on exclusively using Simona with faction allies, or have faction allies who already possess similar shared skills, it's worth picking up Flash-Freezing instead. This is a single-target attack that deals 80% DMG while reducing the target’s movement by three for two turns, and if they already have the Movement debuff, they’ll also be inflicted with the Frozen debuff instead. This skill is fantastic for denying enemy movement and maintaining control during tougher battles.

At Rank 9, selecting Ice-made Sword is a no brainer. Given all the skills Simona has that allow her to apply debuffs to enemies, we can really make the most of Ice-made Sword once all these debuffs have been successfully applied. The skill will deal 110% DMG as it is, but if Simona attacks those affected by her Movement debuff, or any target standing on her Frosty tiles, her DMG is increased by 30%. This can make a huge difference and is easy enough to use!

Last, but not least, our Rank 11 skill is an easy decision to make. The Will to Survive skill aids with Simona’s survivability, but provided we have a healer on the field, this shouldn’t be an issue. So, it makes sense to pick and utilise the Winter Doomsday skill, which allows Simona to deal 70% Ice DMG to multiple targets at once, as well as conjuring an Ice Wall that blocks targets.

Simona Team Compositions

Simona will act as a DPS for your Sword of Convallaria party, but her kit does allow her to support her allies by debuffing enemies and creating Frosty tiles. With this in mind, you want to team her up with a healer, a tanky character, and more DPS units.

The units you ultimately choose will depend on the battle ahead. For maps with high terrains, you want agile characters, and for those with various environmental hazards, you’ll want ranged characters and so forth. You’ll also want to bear in mind whether your units deal Magical or Physical damage, and make sure you’ve a mixture of each to counter enemies with.

To really get the most out of Simona, especially if you’re opting for the Leader’s Aura — Battle Flag of the Union — Rank 7 skill, you want to bring along some faction allies when using her. For example, Tempest, Lightning, Ballista, and Gloria are all great units that can and should be considered.

Ballista and Lightning both also possess the Knight’s Glory skill if you choose to unlock it on either of them. This skill grants them an ATK boost, while also providing The Union characters with shields; on top of Simona’s ATK and DEF buffs from her Leader’s Aura.

When it comes to tankier characters, I recommend bringing along someone who can knock-back targets, such as Rawiyah or Alexei. Due to the fact that Simona can conjure Frosty tiles, the knock-back attacks of Alexei and Rawiyah will push targets even further away if they happen to slip on the icy tiles. Alexei in particular compliments Simona’s kit nicely with some ice attacks of his own available during later ranks.

Rawiyah is your more F2P-friendly option here as she can be unlocked by completing the first five phases of the Voyage Momento event.

As for your healer, the best of the bunch right now is Inanna. Though, a F2P-friendly option is Angel, who you’ll be able to unlock and upgrade early on in Sword of Convallaria.

For more on Sword of Convallaria, take a look at our tier list of characters, as well as our Sword of Convallaria codes for some freebies.