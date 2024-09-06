Rawiyah is one of the best Breaker characters you can get your hands on in Sword of Convallaria, and while you’ll be able to try out her kit during the beginning of the RPG’s main quest, you can later unlock her for free. Although, this will require you to reach Level 30 at a minimum and complete various tasks as part of the Voyage Memento event.

Fortunately, these tasks are ones you will want to complete anyway, helping to advance your units and increase their power. So, sooner or later, you will have a Rawiyah of your own to build and take into battle, and she is definitely worth the investment of your hard-earned EXP. Without further ado, here’s our Sword of Convallaria Rawiyah build and team compositions.

Best Sword of Convallaria Rawiyah Build

Rawiyah’s passive trait, Bottoms Up, increases her DMG by 25% in Sword of Convallaria. At the start of a turn or during a strike back, there is an 80% chance to recover 40% HP and gain the Tipsy effect, which increases Rawiyah’s Crit by 30%, and reduces her DMG taken by 10%.

The best skills to select for a Rawiyah build in Sword of Convallaria are as follows:

Rank 1 - Co-Attack: For each ally within a two-tile radius of Rawiyah, ATK increases by 5%, up to 15%.

Rank 3 - Another Pint!: Rawiyah recovers 60% lost HP and gains the Tipsy effect for two turns.

Rank 5 - Screw Off!: When Rawiyah is hit by an active attack, she performs a strike back, dealing 70% Physical DMG. If she has the Tipsy effect, she will knock the target back by two tiles. This can be triggered once per round.

Rank 7 - Sword of Convallaria: Leader's Aura. For all Sword of Convallaria allies in battle, increase their ATK by 10%, their DEF by 20%, and DMG dealt by 8%. Decreases their DMG taken by 8% additionally.

Rank 9 - Dispelling Strike: Deals 100% Physical DMG and dispels two buffs from the target.

Deals 100% Physical DMG and dispels two buffs from the target. Rank 11 - Gale Spin Attack: Deals 50% AoE DMG to all enemies within a two-tile radius of Rawiyah. After dealing DMG, decrease the target’s Physical DEF by 40% for two turns. Subsequent attacks deal an additional 50% AoE DMG.

For your Rank 1 skill for Rawiyah, you can choose either skill depending on which you prefer. While Toughness, which grants immunity to the effects of the Injured and Dying status’, is a good pick, Rawiyah is actually quite capable of keeping herself healed using her trait and Rank 2 skill. As a result, we’re selecting Co-Attack for Rawiyah as we’ll get more out of it, with the skill allowing us to buff the ATK of Rawiyah’s nearby allies.

Our Rank 3 skill will support Rawiyah’s survivability, and help keep her out of the Injured or Dying state whenever she finds herself in a pinch. The Another Pint! skill allows the unit to heal herself by 60% of her HP and gain the Tipsy effect, which boosts her Crit by 30% and reduces her DMG taken by 10%.

You can opt for the Piercing Bash skill if you fancy, however, which allows Rawiyah to gain the Armor Piercing effect before dealing 130% DMG. This is a great single-target attack to take if you feel you can do without the self-heal and guaranteed Tipsy status, but we will be choosing other NRG-consuming attacks later in Rawiyah’s skill tree.

Don’t forget that if you don’t mind investing your Castalia in Rawiyah, which is worth doing, you can unlock both skills if you wish to do so. Though, you can only have five skills equipped at a time in Sword of Convallaria, so bear this in mind before taking Rawiyah into battle.

Our Rank 5 skill is an easy pick, with Screw Off! allowing Rawiyah to strike back at an opponent who hits her with an active attack. This strike will deal 70% Physical DMG and if Rawiyah happens to be Tipsy, it’ll also knock them back by two tiles. While this can only be triggered once per round, Rawiyah’s ability to knock back characters can always be useful for protecting her team from too much harm.

The alternative skill, Guardian’s Heart, functions similarly but doesn’t allow Rawiyah to knock back her opponents, which is why we aren’t selecting it.

As for Rank 7, we have selected the Leader’s Aura Sword of Convallaria skill because it’ll be of a great benefit to our whole team, provided we bring along other units from the Sword of Convallaria faction (which we plan on doing). The skill allows Rawiyah to buff all faction allies in battle, increasing their ATK by 10%, their DEF by 20%, their DMG dealt by 8%, and decreasing their DMG taken by 8%.

When selecting your Rank 9 skill, you can choose whichever you prefer as both attacks function similarly, dishing out 100% Physical DMG with differing after effects. Fatal Attack will buff Rawiyah’s Crit by 15%, while Dispelling Strike can dispel two buffs from an enemy unit, which is valuable. Here, I would recommend seeing what units you plan to take into battle with Rawiyah, and if you have a buff cleanser or debuffer, select Fatal Attack. If you do not, then opt for Dispelling Strike.

Last, but not least, we have chosen the Gale Spin Attack as Rawiyah’s final skill. This is an AoE attack that affects all enemies within a two tile radius, and if used more than once in battle, it’ll dish out double the damage following the first use. That’s not all, either, with the attack also decreasing the Physical DEF of enemy targets it touches by 20%, so the rest of your units can quickly finish them off.

The alternative, Legacy of Comrades, allows Rawiyah to essentially revive a slain character with 30% of their HP, while also buffing them significantly for three turns. This is useful as it essentially gives us a second-chance with any of our units if they’re killed off prematurely, but ultimately, you don’t want to rely on this skill which may not always be needed. Gale Spin Attack all the way!

Rawiyah Team Compositions

When it comes to putting a team together in Sword of Convallaria, there are a few things to bear in mind. The first is that when it comes to story content and other events, you may not use or need the same team each time. Different enemies and different maps will require different units on the field.

For example, if there are a lot of enemy Breakers, you’ll want to bring along some Seekers to counter them. Alternatively, you may need more Physical attackers than Magical attackers in some instances, or may need more than one ranged attacker to deal with the various barrels and vines around the map.

A good rule of thumb is to try and take at least one tank, one healer, and the DPS units that the battle requires. If you can comprise teams of units from the same factions for additional buffs, even better, but this won’t always be possible.

With that out of the way, Rawiyah primarily belongs to the Sword of Convallaria faction, but also is part of the Iria and Alacrity factions. The Sword of Convallaria faction is made up of mostly legendary characters, making it rather difficult to comprise a full team of them. That said, you will receive Faycal, Maitha, and Rawiyah for free, which is a good start for a Sword of Convallaria team!

Maitha is a fantastic Defender, and Faycal is a great ranged attacker, so already, with Breaker Rawiyah, the team is off to a good start. If you happen to have the likes of magical attacker, Beryl, or dedicated healer, Inanna, you will have an incredible team to use.

Alternative healers you can consider are Angel, another F2P character from the Papal States faction with a good range of useful healing skills. There’s also Nightingale and Flare that have some healing skills in their kit you can utilise, but Angel is arguably the best free healer in the game right now.

Other Sword of Convallaria units to consider are Seeker NonoWill and Destroyer Momo, and a slightly more easily attainable epic character, Breaker Stormbreaker. Alternatively, if you plan on using Faycal, Maitha, and Rawiyah, you could bring along two units from another faction altogether. Miguel and Col pair nicely with one another, as do Divine Grace and Blade, but you can opt for any units you enjoy using that will help counter whatever enemies are on the field.

Rawiyah is unlocked as a reward for completing Phase 5 of the Voyage Memento event. | Image credit: VG247/XD Entertainment

How to unlock Rawiyah in Sword of Convallaria

If you’re looking for how to unlock Rawiyah as a character in Sword of Convallaria, it fortunately doesn’t require any Summons, and you can acquire her for free as you progress with the game.

To do so, you’ll need to complete various Voyage Memento quests. These are found in your main menu under the ‘Voyage Memento’ tab and consist of various Phases, with each Phase possessing a set of progress-based challenges and a relatively good reward, such as a new character or some free Summons.

Once you complete enough quests to complete Phase 5 of the challenge, which you can do once you have progressed through Chapter 3 of The Fool’s Journey and reached Level 30 at minimum, you’ll be awarded with Rawiyah as a playable character!

