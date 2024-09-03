Lightning is one of Sword of Convallaria’s more underrated Epic characters. A Seeker hailing from The Union, she is capable of dishing out devastating damage with the right build, and is additionally capable of buffing her team while raising her own defenses in battle.

These skills make Lightning a highly-capable fighter provided you keep her close to the rest of your team and ideally, run her alongside some of her faction allies to really reap the most from her benefits. To help you get the most out of this unit, here’s our Sword of Convallaria Lightning build and team compositions.

Best Sword of Convallaria Lightning Build

Lightning is a Seeker and DPS character in Sword of Convallaria, and in this guide, we focus on setting up a Crit-based build for her, where she can buff and protect allies simultaneously.

Let’s start with Lightning’s passive, which increases her Physical ATK by 5% and Physical DEF by 5%. At the end of the turn, if she is healthy and within the foe’s threat range, she gains Disdain. Disdain then decreases DMG taken by 20% for one turn.

So, already, Lightning can set herself up to have 20% decreased DMG taken throughout a battle if she can remain healthy while in the threat range of her targets.

As for the rest of her skills, we recommend the following:

Rank 1 - Knight’s Glory: Grants the target 20% additional Physical ATK and Magic ATK for two turns. Targets from ‘The Union’ faction will receive an additional Physical Shield with value equal to 20% of their HP.

Grants the target 20% additional Physical ATK and Magic ATK for two turns. Targets from ‘The Union’ faction will receive an additional Physical Shield with value equal to 20% of their HP. Rank 3 - Crit Command: Increases Crit by 20% for other allies within two tiles of Lightning.

Increases Crit by 20% for other allies within two tiles of Lightning. Rank 5 - Hardening: When hit by an active attack, DMG taken is decreased by 8%. After being attacked, the character gains a 20% DMG reduction for two turns.

When hit by an active attack, DMG taken is decreased by 8%. After being attacked, the character gains a 20% DMG reduction for two turns. Rank 7 - Lightning: Increases SPD by 50 points, and increases Crit by 50% if moved more than three tiles before attacking.

Increases SPD by 50 points, and increases Crit by 50% if moved more than three tiles before attacking. Rank 9 - Armor-Piercing Strike: Deal 100% Physical DMG to a target and reduce their Physical DEF and Magic DEF by 20% for two turns.

Our Rank 1 skill is a no-brainer, especially if you plan on teaming Lightning up with other members of The Union faction. It’ll buff Lightning herself, as well as her faction allies, and will be much more useful than Will to Survive. You should have a healer on your team to patch Lightning up if needed, so Will to Survive is not a necessary skill, especially over the buffs that Knight’s Glory can provide.

As we’re aiming for a Crit-based build for Lightning, choosing Crit Command at Rank 3 is straight-forward enough; it’ll provide all nearby allies with an additional 20% Crit, and while it’s a shame that this doesn’t apply to Lightning herself, she does have later skills that will benefit her Crit DMG.

This is at Rank 7, where we recommend choosing the Lightning skill to increase Lightning’s speed and Crit substantially. While the other option at Rank 7, Gale Dance, provides Lightning with a powerful AoE attack, she can live without it if you have other allies on your team that can dish out some AoE damage. Choosing the Lightning passive will also be much better for Lightning’s NRG consumption, but you can still opt for Gale Dance if you wish for Lightning to be more versatile and less supportive.

At Rank 5, Front Defense can be tempting given the 30% DMG reduction it provides when being attacked from the front, but this is a lot more situational than what the Hardening skill provides. Hardening ensures Lightning takes 8% less damage from all attacks, with a 20% DMG reduction for two turns after this, so you’ll get a lot more out of it throughout a battle.

At Rank 9, you can opt for Feverish Attack rather than Armor-Piercing Strike if you fancy. The former will still deal 100% Physical DMG, but rather than decrease the defenses of targets, Lightning will be able to receive 20% Lifesteal from them instead. I recommend selecting Armor-Piercing Strike here as we will almost always have a healer on our team available to patch Lightning up, and she can hold her own pretty well.

Lightning Team Compositions

The best team composition for Lightning is one that revolves around her primary faction, The Union. By pairing her with faction allies, they can each reap the effects of the various buffs that they provide each other.

With Lightning being a seeker and DPS character, you ideally want to accompany her with another DPS, someone tanky to hold down the frontline, and a healer. The best healer in Sword of Convallaria right now is legendary character, Inanna, but F2P character Angel is also a great healer you can use. Another healer option is Nightingale, though her kit isn’t quite as good as Inanna’s and Angel’s.

As for your other allies, you have a few characters from The Union to choose from. Gloria is among one of the best additions to your Lightning team, as she can provide both the Knight’s Glory skill as well as her Leader’s Aura, Vow of Justice. This aura will provide a 10% ATK increase and 20% DEF increase to all The Union allies in battle, while giving Gloria herself an additional buff.

Similarly, legendary character Simona possesses a similar Leader’s Aura, Battle Flag of the Union. This also provides a 10% ATK increase and 20% DEF increase to all The Union allies in battle, but it does not reap any additional effects for Simona.

If getting your hands on these legendary characters is proving difficult, there’s also epic characters such as Might, Ballista and Tempest to consider adding to your team. Each of these units can have the Knight’s Glory skill, buffing their own ATK and DEF while providing shields to faction allies. Tempest and Might also have an AoE attack that can be unlocked at Rank 1-3, which can pair with Lightning really nicely if you opted to boost her Crit with the Lightning skill rather than choosing the AoE Gale Dance skill.

For a tank character from The Union, you can also consider Teadon, who’s kit revolves around supporting and shielding his allies.

For more on Sword of Convallaria, take a look at our tier list of characters, as well as our Sword of Convallaria codes for some freebies.