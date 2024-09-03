Lash is one of many Epic characters in Sword of Convallaria that can perform really well when built right and accompanied by some supporting allies. A powerful Destroyer that wields dark magic, capable of casting AoE spells that can turn the tide of a battle; she is someone definitely worth investing in if you need some magical attack power in your party.

As part of the Papal States faction, Lash isn’t low on faction allies that can assist her and boost her abilities in battle too, and this is just another reason as to why she’s worth the investment of your hard-earned Castalia. Without further ado, here’s our Sword of Convallaria Lash build and team compositions.

Best Sword of Convallaria Lash Build

Lash has a kit that can go one of two ways. You can turn her into a full-on offensive character, or have her sit back and be more supportive with healing skills. Seeing as we plan on having Angel, a healer, accompany Lash, we will be focusing on an offensive, damage-dealing build for Lash.

Rank 1 - Energy Ray: Single-target attack. Deals 140% DMG. Before attacking, gain the Shield Break buff, which means the attack cannot be blocked and ATK increases by 15% when attacking enemies with a shield.

Single-target attack. Deals 140% DMG. Before attacking, gain the Shield Break buff, which means the attack cannot be blocked and ATK increases by 15% when attacking enemies with a shield. Rank 3 - Dark Withering: Inflicts Life Loss equal to 50% of Magic ATK to all enemies within a two-tile radius of the target., and decreases their healing received by 50%.

Inflicts Life Loss equal to 50% of Magic ATK to all enemies within a two-tile radius of the target., and decreases their healing received by 50%. Rank 5 - Protection of Darkness: When hit by an active attack, DMG taken is decreased by 8%. Before being hit by an active attack, every debuff on the attacker decreases DMG taken by an additional 10%, up to 30%.

When hit by an active attack, DMG taken is decreased by 8%. Before being hit by an active attack, every debuff on the attacker decreases DMG taken by an additional 10%, up to 30%. Rank 7 - Dark Ripple: Deals 70% AoE DMG to all enemies within a two-tile radius, and prevents foes from using Passive skills and Reaction skills for two turns.

Deals 70% AoE DMG to all enemies within a two-tile radius, and prevents foes from using Passive skills and Reaction skills for two turns. Rank 9 - Dispelling Strike: Deals 80% Magical DMG and dispels two buffs from the target.

At Rank 1, you can choose to kit Lash out with a healing skill or the offensive Energy Ray skill. Given that we won’t really be using Lash for heals, Energy Ray is an easy pick at this level.

Similarly, at Rank 3, you can choose between a defensive skill that supports Lash’s allies, or the Dark Withering skill which can damage foes at the end of each turn for two turns. Provided you have another ally that is capable of supporting the rest of the team, the Dark Withering skill is a must-have for Lash. This allows her to damage targeted foes for two whole turns, while also denying them as much healing, making it easy for the rest of your allies to finish tougher targets off.

This leads into our Rank 5 reaction skill, Protection of Darkness, nicely, with the skill providing a decrease in the DMG that Lash takes for every debuff the target has. Given that the Dark Withering skillcan debuff targets, this means the Protection of Darkness skill can immediately provide Lash with an added layer of protection if these foes then target her.

At Rank 7, we’re opting for Dark Ripple over Light of Sanctuary, because ultimately, Lash is not healing our party for us. Dark Ripple is also an amazing skill to have on the team, allowing Lash to deal AoE damage to enemies and simultaneously denying them the use of their Passives and Reaction skills. This makes life a little easier for the whole team, and light work of foes.

Last, but not least, we are choosing Dispelling Strike as our Rank 9 skill. It ultimately does more damage then our other option, Discipline, while simultaneously dispelling two buffs that the enemy target may have. As you progress with Sword of Convallaria and these enemy buffs really become a pain, a skill such as Dispelling Strike will come in clutch.

Lash Team Compositions

As a magic-wielding DPS in Sword of Convallaria, you ideally want to team Lash up with a healer, a tank, and two more DPS units. Ideally, a melee and a ranged DPS unit would give you plenty of variation here, but of course, study the battle up ahead to determine which units will be best for each battle.

If there are lots of traps or environmental hazards, such as barrels or banners, you’ll definitely want to bring along an agile archer such as LilyWill (a personal favourite), or can opt for a Papal States ally, Divine Grace. As for your healer, Inanna is among the best in the game right now, but Angel is a F2P healer that also belongs to the Papal States faction and thus, is highly recommended.

Speaking of the Papal States faction, if you can bring along any allies that provide faction buffs, this is a huge plus for your team. For example, you can team Lash up with Suppression to reap the benefits of their Leader’s Aura — Battle Flag of Papal States — which provides an additional 10% ATK and 20% DEF to all faction allies. Not only will Lash and Suppression benefit from this, but any other faction allies such as Divine Grace and Angel will also reap the benefits.

For something different, you can bring along the legendary character Col, an assassin-like DPS who has ties to Papal States. To really get the most out of her kit while running her alongside Lash, however, I recommend pairing them up with Miguel, who is yet another Papal States ally, but also a member of the Drifter faction alongside Col. Not only will both units receive the Papal States buff from Suppression, but Col will also benefit from Miguel’s Leader’s Aura - World Drifter - which provides a 15% ATK buff and 305 DEF buff.

Other Papal States units that you could consider running alongside Lash if you have them are Beryl, Leonide, Samantha, Caris, Garcia, and Taair, but these are all legendary characters that can be tricky to get your hands on in Sword of Convallaria.

For more on Sword of Convallaria, take a look at our tier list of characters, as well as our Sword of Convallaria codes.