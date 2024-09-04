Sword of Convallaria has an abundance of characters for you to unlock and experiment with, and many of them — even at lower rarities — have great utility that can be used in battle. Flare is just one of many epic characters you can get your hands on that are surprisingly good, capable of boosting her team’s survivability massively while dishing out attacks.

With a kit consisting of attacks and passive healing, Flare is able to damage enemies while casually healing up her team. She’s not quite a dedicated healer, and I wouldn’t forgo one for her when venturing into the late-game, but she is great for keeping your team safe while dishing out attacks with the right build. Speaking of that, here’s our Sword of Convallaria Flare build and team compositions.

Best Sword of Convallaria Flare Build

Flare’s kit in Sword of Convallaria is incredibly useful, with many of her skills seeing her healing allies while also attacking. She’s also capable of buffing allies and debuffing foes, so she makes a great support character for most teams, especially those that revolve around The Union faction.

Flare’s trait, Dazzling Light, grants her the Block ability, which allows her to block magical attacks while increasing her Physical ATK by a percent that depends on her Star Level. So, from the get-go, she has a huge advantage over magic-wielding characters.

To help you get the most out of her kit, here are the skills that we recommend:

Rank 1 - Suppressive Blow: Single-target attack. Deals 110% DMG and prevents the target from using reaction skills, passive skills, and active skills for two turns.

Single-target attack. Deals 110% DMG and prevents the target from using reaction skills, passive skills, and active skills for two turns. Rank 3 - Dedication: Passive. After initiating an active attack, the character recovers 15% HP for all other allies within a two-tile radius.

Passive. After initiating an active attack, the character recovers 15% HP for all other allies within a two-tile radius. Rank 5 - Battlefield Healing: Reaction. When hit by an active attack, heals the ally with the lowest HP percentage within a two-tile radius of Flare by 100% M.DEF.

Reaction. When hit by an active attack, heals the ally with the lowest HP percentage within a two-tile radius of Flare by 100% M.DEF. Rank 7 - Thunderbolt Assault: Deals 70% AoE DMG to all enemies within a two-tile radius around Flare, and dispels two buffs.

Deals 70% AoE DMG to all enemies within a two-tile radius around Flare, and dispels two buffs. Rank 9 - Merciful Strike: Deals 100% Physical DMG and increases the effect of the next healing skill by 15%.

The first skill you should unlock for Flare is Suppressive Blow, which does exactly what it says on the tin; it deals a whopping amount of damage to a single-target before debuffing them massively for two turns. During those two turns, the target will be unable to use passive skills, reaction skills, or active skills, which is a great way to render a tough target almost ineffective briefly.

Our Rank 3 and Rank 5 skills are supportive abilities. At Rank 3, passive skill Dedication allows Flare to recover 15% HP for all nearby allies (within two tiles) after using an active-attack, which is a brilliant passive skill to have in her kit. Keep her near allies that receive the most aggro, and consistently patch them up while Flare attacks!

At Rank 5, reaction skill Battlefield Healing bolsters Flare’s supportive skills massively by allowing her to heal the lowest-HP ally (within two tiles) whenever she is hit with an active attack. If you can encourage enemy targets to aggro Flare at times, especially by keeping her close to your most-attacked units, she’ll be able heal your team even further without using any NRG. This doesn’t mean you should forgo bringing a dedicated healer, however, especially later in the game or during Sword of Convallaria’s end-game content.

At Rank 7, the Battle Flag of The Union skill is a good pick if you’re using Flare in teams that consist of The Union units. The skill allows her to buff their attack and defense while on the field, but the alternative option, Thunderbolt Assault, is arguably a better pick for Flare. This allows her to dish out some AoE damage while dispelling enemy buffs, which is something most teams eventually require in Sword of Convallaria.

And when it comes to The Union, as we state below when discussing our suggested team compositions, there are other units in the faction that can possess the Battle Flag of the Union skill rather than Flare. Opt for whatever you think you will use more, either way!

Flare Team Compositions

Before we start delving into what units to pair with Flare in Sword of Convallaria, it’s important to bear in mind that your team may change from battle to battle depending on the enemies you’re facing and terrain you’re fighting on. You might find that you need more magic attackers for one fight, or ranged attackers for another, and so forth.

A general rule of thumb is to take at least two DPS units, a tank, and a healer, as well as a fifth unit of your choice. You want units to defend and heal the team, as well as units that will be dedicated to slaying or debuffing enemies.

Right now, I am playing through Sword of Convallaria’s story using a team based on The Union faction that consists of Flare, Simona, Might, Tempest, and Lightning. During Chapter 2 and 3 of the game, this has done pretty well for me, with Flare providing sufficient healing for the team. Though, as previously mentioned, there will likely come a point where you may want to swap one of your units for a dedicated healer, such as Inanna or Angel.

Lightning, Might, and Ballista (another member of The Union) can all possess the Knight’s Glory skill if you choose to unlock it, which grants them an ATK buff while also providing The Union allies with shields.

Similarly, Simona can unlock the Leader’s Aura skill — Battle Flag of the Union — which allows her to buff the ATK and DEF of all faction allies. Legendary The Union character, Gloria, has a similar skill, Vow of Justice. You should definitely try to utilise one or the other if you have either unit!

There are other units that are highly beneficial to a team that is based around The Union faction, though. For example, Auguste is a better Breaker than Tempest, and Teadon is perhaps the best tank character from the faction.

For more on Sword of Convallaria, take a look at our tier list of the best characters, as well as our Sword of Convallaria codes.