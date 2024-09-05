Sword of Convallaria’s Flame Sorceress is a unit that functions exactly as you’d expect. She wields fiery magic while in battle, scorching enemies and whittling away at their health bit by bit when she isn’t dishing out AoE damage. Those who are affected by her fire will reap major consequences too, given that this build allows her to deal additional damage to Scorched targets.

The Flame Sorceress is ultimately an underrated epic character in this never-ending RPG, and she’s well worth adding to your team, especially if you’re a fan of your Drifter or Aggression faction units. So without further ado, here’s our Sword of Convallaria Flame Sorceress build and team compositions.

Best Sword of Convallaria Flame Sorceress Build

Flame Sorceress’ trait goes by the same name as her in Sword of Convallaria, and increases her ATK by a percentage depending on her Star Level. Additionally, it allows her to lock onto one random enemy within a four-tile radius at the end of a turn and inflict Scorch on them, which sees them lose 10% of their HP per turn.

This will come in use, especially once the Flame Sorceress has the Rank 7 Pyroblast skill unlocked. That said, a Flame Sorceress build can go one of two ways; fiery AoE damage, or single-target kills. To really make the most of the unit, we’re opting to use a bit of both, providing the unit with an AoE attack and some later, highly-powerful single-target attacks so that she can be more versatile.

Here are the skills we recommend for this Flame Sorceress build:

Rank 1 - Fire Pillar: Select a location and deal 70% Fire AoE DMG to all enemies within a one-tile radius of the location.

Select a location and deal 70% Fire AoE DMG to all enemies within a one-tile radius of the location. Rank 3 - Wind Rider: Increases move distance by two tiles and provides immunity to movement debuffs for all allies within two tiles of the Flame Sorceress for two turns.

Increases move distance by two tiles and provides immunity to movement debuffs for all allies within two tiles of the Flame Sorceress for two turns. Rank 5 - Firewalking: Become immune to Scorch and burning tiles. When on a burning tile, DMG taken is decreased by 10%. At the end of the turn, recover 20% HP.

Become immune to Scorch and burning tiles. When on a burning tile, DMG taken is decreased by 10%. At the end of the turn, recover 20% HP. Rank 7 - Pyroblast: Single-target attack. Deal 170% Magic DMG. If the target is afflicted with Scorch, deal 200% Magic DMG instead.

Single-target attack. Deal 170% Magic DMG. If the target is afflicted with Scorch, deal 200% Magic DMG instead. Rank 9 - Scorching Attack: Deals 80% Magic DMG and inflicts Scorch on the target for two turns.

At Rank 1, you can choose between another buff to Flame Sorceress’ ATK, or kit her out with an AoE attack. Considering we’re partially going down the AoE route with this build, Fire Pillar is ideal for us, allowing the Flame Sorceress to dish out fire-imbued AoE damage to multiple targets from early-on in the game. The downside is the one-tile radius, but it’s one way to clear some space quickly.

At Rank 3, Wind Rider is our preferred skill to choose, given that it provides all nearby allies with additional movement, and immunity to movement debuffs, for two turns. Movement can be pretty important in Sword of Convallaria, and this skill can be useful to all characters, especially if the Flame Sorceress is conjuring up flaming tiles all over the battlefield.

If you don’t mind investing in Flame Sorceress and want even more from her kit, you can also consider using Castalia to unlock the Rank 3 Blazing skill too. This allows the Flame Sorceress to inflict Scorch on a random Injured target within three-tiles at the end of her turn, lasting for two turns. This is helpful for slowly whittling away at enemy targets HP, and for also pulling off the devastating 200% DMG that the Sorceress’ later Rank 9 skill, Scorching Attack, can inflict.

For our Rank 5 skill, we have chosen Firewalking, which grants the Flame Sorceress some immunity to Scorch and burning tiles. This means she can move across them and take minimal damage, before then also recovering her HP.

Flame Sorceress’ Rank 7 and 9 skills are easy picks, with both being powerful, fire-imbued attacks that she can use. Pyroblast dishes out 170% Magic DMG, but this is boosted up to 200% if a target is already afflicted with Scorch, while Scorching Attack will dish out 80% DMG before Scorching the target for two turns.

If you’d rather your Flame Sorceress had more AoE skills, you can consider swapping Pyroblast for Incinerating Formation, which requires one turn of preparation before dishing out 85% AoE fire DMG to all enemies within one tile of her. This attack functions similarly to Rank 1 skill, Fire Pillar, albeit dealing more damage and having more range.

I personally think Pyroblast is a much more powerful and useful attack for particularly troublesome enemies, but pick whatever is more useful to your playstyle and team.

Flame Sorceress Team Compositions

The Flame Sorceress primarily belongs to the Drifter faction in Sword of Convallaria, so we’re going to look at faction allies that she pairs well with. That said, a lot of Drifter units are of legendary rarity, with the faction having no bronze units whatsoever, so you may need to get creative with which units you choose to take into battle with the Flame Sorceress.

On top of that, your team in Sword of Convallaria will often fluctuate unless you’re striving to complete endgame content, Tower of Conquest. Who you take into battle with you will depend on the enemies you’re coming up against and their weaknesses, as well as the terrain you’re fighting on.

For example, you might find that you’re coming up against a bunch of Destroyer characters, so you’ll want to bring along more Seekers. Or let’s say there are multiple explosive barrels to utilize, you’ll likely want to bring a ranged character to deal with these.

Another rule of thumb is to try to bring along a tank unit, a healer unit, and at least two DPS units. You’ll also want to keep in mind what damage your team deals, ensuring you have enough Physical and Magical attackers to counter enemy units.

That aside, let’s talk about the units you can consider. For your healer, Inanna is among the best of the best right now, but F2P epic unit, Angel, is also a fantastic dedicated healer. If you want to stick to the Drifter faction where possible, though, Nightingale is a Seeker unit with plenty of healing capabilities that you can try.

As for tank units, the best of the Drifter faction is Alexei, a legendary character. He is one of few defenders in the game and perhaps the best Defender right now, so definitely consider him where possible. Alternatively, one non-Drifter tank unit that’s easier to acquire is Suppression of the Papal States faction.

When it comes to DPS units, you have a lot more choice. Though, given that the Flame Sorceress is a Magic attacker with minimal range, you’ll likely want to consider some Physical and ranged attackers here. Edda is a solid pick here, as is Col with her assassin-like set of skills. For another Magical attacker who can stack debuff after debuff, however, you can give Abyss a whirl.

For ranged attackers, Miguel is a bowman and a great pick for any Drifter team, especially if you choose to unlock the World Drifter Leader’s Aura skill for him. This allows him to increase the ATK and DEF of all Drifter allies in battle. You could also consider the likes of Guzman or Stormbreaker as another Physical attacker if you have either of them.

For more on Sword of Convallaria, take a look at our character tier list, and our Sword of Convallaria codes.