Sword of Convallaria Faycal Build and Team Compositions

The moody archer at the heart of the Sword of Convallaria mercenary group, Faycal is an interesting ranged character who is very easy to build completely wrong.

If you don’t realise that his unique version of Alert Shot is superior to the normal version in almost every way (it just has a long cooldown) then you might also be tempted by an inferior single-target shot.

But never fear, we’re here to show you how to get the most out of your Legendary Hero Faycal - especially since he’s free for all players on the third day of the launch event!

Best Sword of Convallaria Faycal Build

At Rank 1 with Faycal you get a really interesting choice. Many ranged weapons increase your Crit Chance, which makes Dharana seem pretty appealing with a 30% boost every turn to push it even higher. However, by the time you get access to multi-shot moves which give you multiple chances to trigger Crits in the same turn, you’ll be struggling for space in your build to equip Dharana.

This means I actually prefer Rock-Climbing for its utility in clearing story content. The extra tile of movement actually comes in clutch often and the jump is very useful in a variety of situations.

Next, Arrow of Guarding Convallaria is Faycal’s unique ability and you should always pick it. If you’re considering going for a stronger single-target move now and picking up Alert Shot later, I’d recommend doing it the other way around, since Cloud-Piercing Arrow is stronger with a longer range.

Then at Rank 5, Eye for an Eye helps Faycal to come out on top in archer vs archer sniper duels and in fights with mages. With smart play, he should never be in a position where he needs to run as far away as Fleeing Hare facilitates. Eye for an Eye will also trigger Heart of the Alert, his Rank 11 Skill, once you get there.

My preferred playstyle with Faycal is to lock down space, which means the normal Alert Shot is a natural choice for when Arrow of Guarding is on cooldown, but then teaming that with Rapid Fire gives him access to a more powerful basic attack over 100% of attack damage.

That means the full Faycal build looks like:

Rank 1 - Rock-Climbing

Rank 3 - Arrow of Guarding Convallaria

Rank 5 - Eye for an Eye

Rank 7 - Alert Shot

Rank 9 - Rapid Fire

Rank 11 - Heart of Alert

Faycal Team Compositions

As a ranged character, Faycal is a natural partner for melee characters who struggle with closing distance, but can protect Faycal from harm with their own defensive abilities. Maitha comes to mind in this role - it’s almost like they thought that one through and made characters who’re friends in the story work well together.

However, many of Faycal’s skills are heavy on NRG usage, plus he has no way of restoring it himself. This means he teams very well with characters who can replenish his NRG like Beryl, Gloria and Edda.

Finally, because Faycal can lock down positions with Alert Shots so effectively, he’s also very good with long-range characters. Simply snipe from a distance with another ranger or spellcaster, then position Faycal to protect the space in front of them.

