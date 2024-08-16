Sword of Convallaria Edda Build and Team Compositions

Edda is a relatively unique support character in Sword of Convallaria, who, rather than healing her allies, focuses on fuelling your attacking engine with NRG regeneration, movement and damage buffs and an “assisting attack” to help finish off enemies.

So while Edda is the first new Sword of Convallaria character to be added after release, she definitely expands the roster in an interesting new direction.

However, just like with any character not solely focussed on attacking, Edda could be considered an “advanced” character because of the more nuanced approach you need to take to using her.

Here are some of the best skills we think you should prioritize when building Edda, as well as the teams we think she slots best into!

Best Sword of Convallaria Edda build

So, while Edda starts out as a relatively bog-standard archer, you can quickly build out her skillset to function as a unique support character.

First, she’s a natural at using cover to her advantage in a fight, increasing her survivability and making maps which would usually be tricky with lots of boxes and barrels more accommodating. This is thanks to her Shelter Advantage reaction and Barricade Fight passive which decreases her damage taken when close to boxes and other items, then allows her to move again after attacking when close to cover.

Therefore, you want to focus on placing her close to your other characters, but hidden behind cover when she can stick in the middle of a fight, but remain relatively safe.

However, I don’t actually think Barricade Fight is that good. So when it comes to her three Skills, I feel like it’s better to focus Edda on full support and map control. Here you use Wine Barrel Casting like the Fire Sorceress’ grenades in Spiral of Destinies mode - instead here the floor is turned into slippery wine rather than fire.

This, combined with Guiding Gleam to give out huge attack buffs and Take Arms to refresh your allies’ NRG, means she can have a massive effect on the battlefield, while relying on her Assisting Attack Trait to contribute damage towards any foe your other characters fail to finish off.

Edda’s ability to have an impact on a variety of fights across the battlefield at the same time makes her a very strong character within the Sword of Convallaria roster. A high-rank build of her Skills should look like this:

Basic Attack

Shelter Advantage

Guiding Gleam

Take Arms!

Wine Barrel Casting

Edda Team Compositions

Edda is a natural fit for supporting melee attackers.

She grants them movement to close distance, attack to hit harder and magic defence to stop them from being picked off as easily. This, combined with her assisting attack which helps to finish off enemies when your DPS characters fall short, makes her a great partner for many different melee characters - even if they don’t need the NRG!

Speaking of NRG, Edda also pairs well with other characters who have NRG-intensive skills but lack the means to quickly recover their energy to use them again quickly.

For example, Dantalion and Col both have Passives or Traits which recover their NRG when an enemy is defeated, meaning they can look after themselves without Edda’s help (although they love her attack buff).

Characters like Beryl or Gloria on the other hand can also recover 1 NRG at a time with their specific abilities, but then you have characters like Nungal and Faycal who need a lot of NRG for their best Skills, but have no mechanism to restore it themselves. So it’s these types of characters you should be pairing with Edda.

Basically, if you ever find yourself using a character’s basic attack when you don’t want to, they can benefit from Edda.

For more on which characters you should be using, check out our Sword of Convallaria tier list!