Divine Grace is labeled a Glorious Crossbowman in Sword of Convallaria, and for good reason; they’re great. One of many Epic characters in the game that feel just as good as the Legendary characters on offer, Divine Grace is a powerful ranged DPS unit that makes a solid addition to any Papal States team.

Divine Grace can also easily be slotted into any team that requires a ranged attacker, but will largely benefit from being on a team of units that can buff one another, given this is how her passive trait — Crossbow of Blessing — is activated. To help you out, here’s our Sword of Convallaria Divine Grace build and team compositions.

Best Sword of Convallaria Divine Grace Build

Divine Grace’s passive trait is the Crossbow of Blessing, which buffs her Physical ATK by a percentage (based on her Star Level), and allows her to deal more DMG if she is affected by three buffs at any given time.

This can be difficult to pull off early on in Sword of Convallaria, when many of your units may not have buffing skills just yet, but it will pay off later down the line!

To help you ensure your Divine Grace is in good shape, here are the skills we recommend selecting for the unit:

Rank 1 - Covering Shot: Performs an assisting attack against all enemies within four tiles of the character, dealing 80% DMG. The skill can be used up to two times per round.

Performs an assisting attack against all enemies within four tiles of the character, dealing 80% DMG. The skill can be used up to two times per round. Rank 3 - Light of Sanctuary: Single-target healing. Restores 25% of the target’s HP. If the target is unharmed, the effect changes, granting them 20% additional DMG and 40% Magic DEF for two turns.

Single-target healing. Restores 25% of the target’s HP. If the target is unharmed, the effect changes, granting them 20% additional DMG and 40% Magic DEF for two turns. Rank 5 - Strength Activation: Increases healing received by 10%. When receiving healing, gains 20% DMG buff for one turn.

Increases healing received by 10%. When receiving healing, gains 20% DMG buff for one turn. Rank 7 - Crit Command: Increases Crit by 20% for other allies within two tiles of the character.

Increases Crit by 20% for other allies within two tiles of the character. Rank 9 - Critical Strike: Deals 100% Physical DMG and increases Crit by 15% before attacking.

At Rank 1, we can choose between an AoE attack or an assisting attack. Considering we’ll likely run Divine Grace along other units that dish out AoE damage, we’re going to focus on single-target attacks, Crit attacks, and buff acquisition in this build, hence choosing Covering Shot as our Rank 1 skill. This attack allows Divine Grace to assist her allies with attacks up to twice per round provided they’re within four tiles, making light work of enemies.

At Rank 2 and 3, we’re opting for more supportive skills again. Light of Sanctuary can heal a target, but has a small quirk; if you heal a target who is already healthy, they’ll receive a DMG and Magic DEF buff instead. Similarly, Strength Activation increases any healing that Divine Grace receives from other units on our team, while also providing her with a DMG buff. This is one short step towards acquiring those three buffs needed to further buff Divine Grace’s DMG, especially given that she can use Light of Sanctuary on herself if needed!

That said, The Protected skill at Rank 3 can also be worth investing Castalia in if you find that you’re using Divine Grace a lot later down the line. If she manages to get three buffs consistently, this skill will provide her with 15% more ATK and 30% more DEF, on top of everything else she’ll already have.

For Rank 7, Storm Sniping can be a tempting skill to go for, but given that it is highly situational and costs four NRG to activate, we recommend opting for Crit Command here instead. This skill increases the Crit of all allies within two tiles of Divine Grace by 20%, and goes a small way in securing some devastating attacks from her allies, with some luck.

At Rank 9, both skills function similarly, and you can easily opt for whichever sounds good to you. Both will dish out 100% Physical DMG at a target, but you can opt to either have your Crit Rate buffed by Critical Strike or Crit DMG buffed by Fatal Attack as a result. I personally plan on opting for Critical Strike Attack to increase Divine Grace’s chance of hitting a Crit by 15%, but you can opt for whichever sounds best to you here. It won’t make a world of difference.

Divine Grace Team Compositions

When it comes to building a team in Sword of Convallaria, who you take into battle ultimately depends on the foes you’re facing and the map you’re battling on. You might find that you need more Magic DMG than Physical, or more ranged attackers to deal with traps around the terrain, and so forth.

That said, a good rule of thumb is to always take a healer, a tank, and at least two DPS characters. More often than not, you’ll have room to take a fifth unit too.

When it comes to Divine Grace, you’ll see them benefit the most when being sent into battle alongside units from their own faction, Papal States. This is especially the case if you have a Defender like Suppression with the Leader’s Aura skill unlocked — Battle Flag of the Papal States — which will buff the ATK and DEF of all faction allies.

There’s also the legendary Papal States character, Caris, who at Rank 7, can unlock the Glorious Guidance skill. This buffs all allies on the field, and will provide additional buffs to those with three or more buffs, making her ideal to take alongside characters such as Divine Grace and Blade.

Speaking of Blade, they are another epic Papal States character that you can consider, though they function quite similarly to Divine Grace to begin with. Blade’s trait allows them to perform assisting attacks twice per round, and increase their Crit. when they have three or more buffs, but they can be built to be more agile than Divine Grace if you choose.

Provided you have someone capable of buffing your team regularly, Divine Grace and Blade can pair nicely together, but you still want to make sure you have a good spread of characters and abilities to use.

Having a healer is also key to keeping any team healthy, and while Divine Grace can patch themselves up if needed, bringing along someone such as Innana, or F2P Papal States character, Angel, is a must. You could also consider the likes of Flare or Nightingale as healers, but these two won’t benefit from Suppression’s Leader’s Aura skill, unlike Angel.

Other Papal States characters that can be considered are Beryl, with Lash making a good alternative to the legendary character. You can also consider Col for more melee DPS with his assassin-like kit, who compliments Miguel nicely, or if you’re in need of a Breaker, Leonide or the Papal Pikeman are options to choose from.

For more on Sword of Convallaria, take a look at our tier list of the best characters, as well as our Sword of Convallaria codes.