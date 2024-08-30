All Sword of Convallaria Curious Beryl Answers

The latest event to grant Voyagers some free Hope Luxite in Sword of Convallaria is Curious Beryl and her multiple-choice quiz. This event sees the most powerful Luxite Sorceress in the land grilling your party about Sword of Convallaria’s story and mechanics. But more specifically, she quizzes you on both tricky combat conditions and the backstories of some of the key characters you've met so far, including herself, of course.

The phrasing of Beryl's questions can be confusing - particularly if you haven't unlocked some of the characters referenced in some of the answers. So if, for whatever reason, these questions have you stumped but you dare not miss out on any free currency, don’t fret. In the guide below, we’ve detailed all of the Curious Beryl answers we've seen so far in Sword of Convallaria.

Sword of Convallaria Curious Beryl Answers

When you begin the Curious Beryl event in Sword of Convallaria, you’ll be prompted to answer three questions about the game’s story in a random order.

The questions will be asked in a random order. | Image credit: VG247/XD Entertainment

Your reward, 60 Hope Luxite, will only be given to you if you get all five of them correct however. To help you out, here are the right answers.

Which of the following descriptions of "terrain" effects is correct? Burning terrain reduces a character's movement.

In Spiral of Destinies, why is Beryl called "the Sorceress"? Beryl found herself hunted by the Papal States and labeled as a heretic.

An attack is coming from a Defender, which of the following is the best tactic? Select a "Breaker" to join the battle.

In Chapter 1 of the Fool's Journey, why did Faycal become an archer? To guard his friends from the back.

Which of the following can be produced by the Forge? A legendary weapon.

After successfully answering all five questions correctly, you will receive your reward via your in-game Mailbox.

How to take part in the Curious Beryl event in Sword of Convallaria

To take part in Curious Beryl’s quiz in Sword of Convallaria, select the Event icon (that resembles a trumpet) on the bottom of your screen. You will then be able to select ‘Curious Beryl’ from the list of events on the left of the screen.

Then, all you need to do is select ‘Go now’ to be taken to your quiz with Beryl.

The quiz looks to reset everyday, so we’ll update this page with more answers as the event continues!

For more on Sword of Convallaria, take a look at our character tier list, and our Sword of Convallaria codes.