Crimson Falcon is one of many epic characters in Sword of Convallaria that packs a punch when built. Taking on the role of a Seeker and acting as an assassin, Crimson Falcon is a highly mobile unit who can do a great amount of damage if you’re able to have her catch targets off guard and attack opponents from behind.

With a trait that allows her to do additional DMG when attacking targets from the side or behind, skills that only improve and help this base trait, and the ability to move again after defeating a target, Crimson Falcon is an epic character worth investing in. To help you do just that, here’s our Sword of Convallaria Crimson Falcon build and team compositions.

Best Sword of Convallaria Crimson Falcon Build

Crimson Falcon is a Seeker character in Sword of Convallaria, primarily acting as a scout with assassin-like capabilities. For example, she can move further than most of her allies, and with the right set of skills, she can even ambush her opponents from behind and ultimately, deal plenty of damage. She functions quite similarly to Col, although the legendary marked assassin is arguably more agile.

To make the most of Crimson Falcon’s kit, you want to attack your targets from behind wherever possible. This ensures that her skills do the most damage possible, and fortunately, her teleport ability unlocked at Rank 7 — Shadow Gait — goes a long way when it comes to ensuring that Crimson Falcon is attacking targets from behind.

Rank 1 - Ambush: When performing an active attack, if the target is unharmed, deal 20% Physical DMG. When performing a back attack on an unharmed target, will render all enemy Passive Skills ineffective for one turn.

When performing an active attack, if the target is unharmed, deal 20% Physical DMG. When performing a back attack on an unharmed target, will render all enemy Passive Skills ineffective for one turn. Rank 3 - Precise Strike: When performing an active attack, Crit increases by 15%. When performing a back attack, Crit increases by 40%.

When performing an active attack, Crit increases by 15%. When performing a back attack, Crit increases by 40%. Rank 5 - Vital Guard: When attacked, damage received is reduced by 8%. While near-death, Crimson Falcon can dodge enemy attacks once per round, for one round.

When attacked, damage received is reduced by 8%. While near-death, Crimson Falcon can dodge enemy attacks once per round, for one round. Rank 7 - Shadow Gait: Teleport behind the enemy and steal a random attribute from them.

Teleport behind the enemy and steal a random attribute from them. Rank 9 - Armor-Piercing Strike: Deal 50% Physical DMG to the target twice, also reducing their Phsyical Defense and Magical Defense by 20% for two rounds.

While Crimson Falcon focuses on getting behind her targets and attacking them, and much of her kit supports this, the other skills we are opting for focus on boosting her Crit. and evasiveness so she can land devastating attacks and dodge any incoming ones.

At Rank 7, the Shadow Gait skill is your most important one to pick. This is what allows Crimson Falcon to teleport behind targets. Not only does this guarantee she will attack them from behind, utilising her Rank 1 Ambush skill and Rank 3 Precise Strike skill, but she will be able to steal a random attribute from her target too thanks to Shadow Gait.

Your Rank 9 skill is also a no-brainer, allowing you to dish out 100% Physical DMG while weakening your target’s defense for two rounds. While the other option, Powerful Attack, will do 110% Physical DMG, losing 10% DMG in exchange for reducing the defense of our opponents will prove more useful across the board.

It’s worth noting that after Crimson Falcon successfully kills a target, she can move again. Use this to your advantage to try and get behind another target, but be careful to not stray too far from the rest of your allies in case Crimson Falcon is in need of healing.

Crimson Falcon Team Compositions

Crimson Falcon takes on the role of a powerful DPS in any team in Sword of Convallaria, so as a result, you want to accompany her with another DPS character, a healer, and a tank to lead the team and defend them.

As part of the Iria faction, two DPS units you can pair Crimson Falcon with for additional passive buffs are Caris and Dantalion. Both units, with their Rank 7 Leader’s Aura skill unlocked, can provide all Iria allies with a 10% attack buff and 20% defense buff. Dantalion, in particular, is great to pair with Crimson Falcon as he gives a further attack buff to allies if they are attacking enemies with three or more debuffs.

You can also consider F2P legendary character, Faycal, as your ranged DPS, or other F2P legendary, Maitha, as a Defender. Both units also belong to the Iria faction and can benefit from either Caris’ or Dantalion’s buffs.

As for your healer, Inanna is the best right now (and another unit belonging to the Iria faction), but you can also use Angel or Nightingale as a healer if needed. I recommend Angel over Nightingale, as Angel’s kit is all about healing, while Nightingale works better as an offensive support; she is great during the early-game for some basic healing, however.

When it comes to choosing a tank character for your Crimson Falcon team, Rawiyah is a F2P legendary character you acquire as part of Sword of Convallaria’s story, and also part of the Iria faction. So, if you have Dantalia or Caris’ passive buffs available, bringing along Rawiyah so she can benefit from them is a good idea.

For more on Sword of Convallaria, take a look at our character tier list, and our Sword of Convallaria codes.