Sword of Convallaria Codes for free Hope Luxites and more

The best part of free-to-play games is when you get even more free stuff on top, and Sword of Convallaria, a new action-strategy-RPG with more than 65 characters to collect, is no exception.

Sword of Convallaria codes are a limited time deal, giving you exclusive furniture for your house in Elysium, in-game currency and coins to spend and resources like Star Particles to craft with. But to celebrate the beginning of your adventure into Iria, developer XD has shared not 1, not 2 but 7 codes with the community, each one more enticing than the last.

Along with the early game deluge of Hope Luxites and other goodies, the items garnered from these Sword of Convallaria codes provide a really nice base for getting started with the game, as you jump into its reported 120 hour-long story and begin to delve deeper into its tactical combat.

As well as listing all of the currently available codes for August 2024, this page will also tell you how to redeem codes inside the game (since it’s hidden inside a couple of menus).

All active Sword of Convallaria Codes (August 2024)

SOCENLAUNCH - Replete Dining Shelf furniture

- Replete Dining Shelf furniture SOCTACTICS - 500 Tarot Essence

- 500 Tarot Essence SOCFORCE - 3000 Elysium Coins

- 3000 Elysium Coins SOCTLP - 500 Radiant Powder

- 500 Radiant Powder SOCCREATOR - 500 Tarot Essence

- 500 Tarot Essence SOCMTASHED - 500 Star Particles

- 500 Star Particles SOC20KDC - 150 Hope Luxites (Expires August 16)

Remember, codes in Sword of Convallaria are case sensitive. You need to enter these in ALL CAPS!

All expired Sword of Convallaria Codes (August 2024)

Sword of Convallaria is brand new, so there aren’t any expired codes yet - but the clock’s ticking!

How to redeem Sword of Convallaria Codes

To redeem codes in Sword of Convallaria, you first need to complete the game’s prologue until you reach your house in Elysium with Maitha.

Image credit: XD/VG247

Then complete the following steps to collect your items!

Press on the menu button in the top left corner of the screen (it looks like three horizontal lines) Press the cog icon in the top right corner of the screen Select the third option down: “redeem code” Now enter the codes above into the box and press “exchange” (remember the codes are usually in ALL CAPS) Now return to the menu and select “Mailbox” from the panel on the right. Your rewards will be ready to claim from there!

Where to find more Sword of Convallaria Codes

The Sword of Convallaria development team, XD, distributes codes to the community at various times throughout the year, whether it’s a new event, game update, or the community passes a notable milestone.

For example, XD has shared codes not just at the game’s launch, but when the game’s official Discord server passed 20k members too!

That leads nicely onto where you can find more Sword of Convallaria Codes for yourself. XD usually shares game codes in its official Discord Server, rather than on public social media like Facebook and Twitter.

However, you can always check back here for the latest codes!