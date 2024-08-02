Skip to main content
Sword of Convallaria Character List

With more than 65 characters to collect, Sword of Convallaria boasts a massive launch roster of heroes and villains!

In Sword of Convallaria’s sprawling story, you meet a host of intrepid characters, each shaping their own destiny across the country of Iria. But, when there are more than 65 characters to collect, it can be tough to keep track of them all.

As a checklist of who you’ve already added to your roster and who you’re yet to recruit, here’s a list of every character currently available in Sword of Convallaria.

You can add the Voyager to this list as well, your player-character who slots in as a Watcher Type, but there are a huge range of different fighters to collect on top of that. Each warrior comes from a specific faction or group within the world of Sword of Covallaria, and also fits into one of 5 archetypes: Watcher, Destroyer, Breaker, Seeker or Defender.

Watchers are strong against Destroyers, while the other three work in a triangle around each other: Breaker has an advantage on Seeker, Seeker has an advantage on Defender and Defender has an advantage over Breaker.

In terms of general power level, like most Gacha games, rarer is usually better with the unique Legendary characters having special abilities and skills which far outweigh their Common counterparts.

Sword of Convallaria Character List

Sword of Convallaria Legendary characters

  1. Beryl - Destroyer
  2. Guzman - Destroyer
  3. Samantha - Watcher
  4. Miguel - Watcher
  5. Xavier - Breaker
  6. Faycal - Watcher
  7. Maitha - Defender
  8. Col - Seeker
  9. Dantalion - Destroyer
  10. Rawiyah - Breaker
  11. LilyWill - Watcher
  12. Gloria - Watcher
  13. Teadon - Defender
  14. NonoWill - Seeker
  15. Leonide - Breaker
  16. Iggy - Breaker
  17. Nergal - Defender
  18. Nungal - Destroyer
  19. Inanna - Watcher
  20. Garcia - Seeker
  21. Magnus - Defender
  22. Momo - Destroyer
  23. Alexei - Defender

Sword of Convallaria Epic characters

  1. Candlelight - Watcher
  2. Flame Sorceress - Destroyer
  3. Butterfly - Watcher
  4. Stormbreaker - Breaker
  5. Nightingale - Watcher
  6. Suppression - Defender
  7. Ballista - Watcher
  8. Lash - Destroyer
  9. Tempest - Breaker
  10. Angel - Watcher
  11. Abyss - Destroyer
  12. Stinger - Seeker
  13. Might - Breaker
  14. Flare - Watcher
  15. Agile Eye - Watcher
  16. Enforcer - Destroyer
  17. Crimson Falcon - Seeker
  18. Night Raven - Destroyer
  19. Divine Grace - Watcher
  20. Blade - Seeker
  21. Lightning - Seeker

Sword of Convallaria Rare characters

  1. Vlderian Scout - Seeker
  2. K.A Archer - Watcher
  3. Dark Light Fire Priest - Destroyer
  4. K.A Fire Conjurer - Destroyer
  5. Papal Pikeman - Breaker
  6. Papal Ice Priest - Watcher
  7. Knighted Pikeman - Breaker
  8. K.A Guard - Defender
  9. K.A Pikeman - Breaker
  10. Knighted Guard - Defender
  11. Dark Light Ice Priest - Destroyer
  12. K.A Light Conjurer - Watcher
  13. Papal Guard - Defender

Sword of Convallaria Common characters

  1. Outlaw Axeman - Breaker
  2. Recruited Guard - Defender
  3. Recruited Archer - Watcher
  4. Recruited Pikeman - Breaker
  5. Recruited Assassin - Seeker
  6. Outlaw Guard - Defender
  7. Outlaw Pikeman - Breaker
  8. Outlaw Assassin - Seeker
  9. Outlaw Archer - Watcher
  10. Outlaw Crossbowman - Watcher

What are the chances of getting any single character?

In each banner there is a 2% chance to get a Legendary character, a 20% chance to get an Epic, a 40% chance to get a Rare and a 38% chance to get a Common.

In specific banners, there is a boosted chance to get particular characters, but not on top of their normal % chance. For example, in the Flag of Justice banner there is a 50% chance to get Gloria when a Legendary is obtained.

However, this doesn’t mean that there’s a 50% chance of getting her whatever happens. In the 2% chance of you getting a Legendary, if you happen to pull one, it has a 50/50 chance of being her in this particular banner.

If you need some more resources to pull these characters though, check out our Sword of Convallaria codes page!

