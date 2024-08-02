In Sword of Convallaria’s sprawling story, you meet a host of intrepid characters, each shaping their own destiny across the country of Iria. But, when there are more than 65 characters to collect, it can be tough to keep track of them all.

As a checklist of who you’ve already added to your roster and who you’re yet to recruit, here’s a list of every character currently available in Sword of Convallaria.

You can add the Voyager to this list as well, your player-character who slots in as a Watcher Type, but there are a huge range of different fighters to collect on top of that. Each warrior comes from a specific faction or group within the world of Sword of Covallaria, and also fits into one of 5 archetypes: Watcher, Destroyer, Breaker, Seeker or Defender.

Watchers are strong against Destroyers, while the other three work in a triangle around each other: Breaker has an advantage on Seeker, Seeker has an advantage on Defender and Defender has an advantage over Breaker.

In terms of general power level, like most Gacha games, rarer is usually better with the unique Legendary characters having special abilities and skills which far outweigh their Common counterparts.

Sword of Convallaria Character List

Sword of Convallaria Legendary characters

Beryl - Destroyer Guzman - Destroyer Samantha - Watcher Miguel - Watcher Xavier - Breaker Faycal - Watcher Maitha - Defender Col - Seeker Dantalion - Destroyer Rawiyah - Breaker LilyWill - Watcher Gloria - Watcher Teadon - Defender NonoWill - Seeker Leonide - Breaker Iggy - Breaker Nergal - Defender Nungal - Destroyer Inanna - Watcher Garcia - Seeker Magnus - Defender Momo - Destroyer Alexei - Defender

Sword of Convallaria Epic characters

Candlelight - Watcher Flame Sorceress - Destroyer Butterfly - Watcher Stormbreaker - Breaker Nightingale - Watcher Suppression - Defender Ballista - Watcher Lash - Destroyer Tempest - Breaker Angel - Watcher Abyss - Destroyer Stinger - Seeker Might - Breaker Flare - Watcher Agile Eye - Watcher Enforcer - Destroyer Crimson Falcon - Seeker Night Raven - Destroyer Divine Grace - Watcher Blade - Seeker Lightning - Seeker

Sword of Convallaria Rare characters

Vlderian Scout - Seeker K.A Archer - Watcher Dark Light Fire Priest - Destroyer K.A Fire Conjurer - Destroyer Papal Pikeman - Breaker Papal Ice Priest - Watcher Knighted Pikeman - Breaker K.A Guard - Defender K.A Pikeman - Breaker Knighted Guard - Defender Dark Light Ice Priest - Destroyer K.A Light Conjurer - Watcher Papal Guard - Defender

Sword of Convallaria Common characters

Outlaw Axeman - Breaker Recruited Guard - Defender Recruited Archer - Watcher Recruited Pikeman - Breaker Recruited Assassin - Seeker Outlaw Guard - Defender Outlaw Pikeman - Breaker Outlaw Assassin - Seeker Outlaw Archer - Watcher Outlaw Crossbowman - Watcher

What are the chances of getting any single character?

In each banner there is a 2% chance to get a Legendary character, a 20% chance to get an Epic, a 40% chance to get a Rare and a 38% chance to get a Common.

In specific banners, there is a boosted chance to get particular characters, but not on top of their normal % chance. For example, in the Flag of Justice banner there is a 50% chance to get Gloria when a Legendary is obtained.

However, this doesn’t mean that there’s a 50% chance of getting her whatever happens. In the 2% chance of you getting a Legendary, if you happen to pull one, it has a 50/50 chance of being her in this particular banner.

If you need some more resources to pull these characters though, check out our Sword of Convallaria codes page!