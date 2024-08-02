Sword of Convallaria Character List
With more than 65 characters to collect, Sword of Convallaria boasts a massive launch roster of heroes and villains!
In Sword of Convallaria’s sprawling story, you meet a host of intrepid characters, each shaping their own destiny across the country of Iria. But, when there are more than 65 characters to collect, it can be tough to keep track of them all.
As a checklist of who you’ve already added to your roster and who you’re yet to recruit, here’s a list of every character currently available in Sword of Convallaria.
You can add the Voyager to this list as well, your player-character who slots in as a Watcher Type, but there are a huge range of different fighters to collect on top of that. Each warrior comes from a specific faction or group within the world of Sword of Covallaria, and also fits into one of 5 archetypes: Watcher, Destroyer, Breaker, Seeker or Defender.
Watchers are strong against Destroyers, while the other three work in a triangle around each other: Breaker has an advantage on Seeker, Seeker has an advantage on Defender and Defender has an advantage over Breaker.
In terms of general power level, like most Gacha games, rarer is usually better with the unique Legendary characters having special abilities and skills which far outweigh their Common counterparts.
Sword of Convallaria Legendary characters
- Beryl - Destroyer
- Guzman - Destroyer
- Samantha - Watcher
- Miguel - Watcher
- Xavier - Breaker
- Faycal - Watcher
- Maitha - Defender
- Col - Seeker
- Dantalion - Destroyer
- Rawiyah - Breaker
- LilyWill - Watcher
- Gloria - Watcher
- Teadon - Defender
- NonoWill - Seeker
- Leonide - Breaker
- Iggy - Breaker
- Nergal - Defender
- Nungal - Destroyer
- Inanna - Watcher
- Garcia - Seeker
- Magnus - Defender
- Momo - Destroyer
- Alexei - Defender
Sword of Convallaria Epic characters
- Candlelight - Watcher
- Flame Sorceress - Destroyer
- Butterfly - Watcher
- Stormbreaker - Breaker
- Nightingale - Watcher
- Suppression - Defender
- Ballista - Watcher
- Lash - Destroyer
- Tempest - Breaker
- Angel - Watcher
- Abyss - Destroyer
- Stinger - Seeker
- Might - Breaker
- Flare - Watcher
- Agile Eye - Watcher
- Enforcer - Destroyer
- Crimson Falcon - Seeker
- Night Raven - Destroyer
- Divine Grace - Watcher
- Blade - Seeker
- Lightning - Seeker
Sword of Convallaria Rare characters
- Vlderian Scout - Seeker
- K.A Archer - Watcher
- Dark Light Fire Priest - Destroyer
- K.A Fire Conjurer - Destroyer
- Papal Pikeman - Breaker
- Papal Ice Priest - Watcher
- Knighted Pikeman - Breaker
- K.A Guard - Defender
- K.A Pikeman - Breaker
- Knighted Guard - Defender
- Dark Light Ice Priest - Destroyer
- K.A Light Conjurer - Watcher
- Papal Guard - Defender
Sword of Convallaria Common characters
- Outlaw Axeman - Breaker
- Recruited Guard - Defender
- Recruited Archer - Watcher
- Recruited Pikeman - Breaker
- Recruited Assassin - Seeker
- Outlaw Guard - Defender
- Outlaw Pikeman - Breaker
- Outlaw Assassin - Seeker
- Outlaw Archer - Watcher
- Outlaw Crossbowman - Watcher
What are the chances of getting any single character?
In each banner there is a 2% chance to get a Legendary character, a 20% chance to get an Epic, a 40% chance to get a Rare and a 38% chance to get a Common.
In specific banners, there is a boosted chance to get particular characters, but not on top of their normal % chance. For example, in the Flag of Justice banner there is a 50% chance to get Gloria when a Legendary is obtained.
However, this doesn’t mean that there’s a 50% chance of getting her whatever happens. In the 2% chance of you getting a Legendary, if you happen to pull one, it has a 50/50 chance of being her in this particular banner.
If you need some more resources to pull these characters though, check out our Sword of Convallaria codes page!