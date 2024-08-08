Sword of Convallaria celebrates five million downloads with generous in-game rewards
The game's first big milestone passed, players can expect free stuff. You love to see it!
Sword of Convallaria, having only been out for a few days, has already passed five million downloads. To celebrate, the developers at XD have announced a free giveaway event that'll reward players with some in-game goodies. All they - and you - have to down to get 'em is log in over the next week or so.
This event will run from August 9 to August 18, and will provide secret fates and random legendary weapons to players. It's a log-in event, so all that's required from players to turn the game on. Think of this as a sort of thank you giveaway, rather than a proper hands-on event.
These sorts of events aren't uncommon for gacha games like Sword of Convallaria, especially near launch when many of these big download milestones make for great marketing beats. A look at bigger gachas like Zenless Zone Zero and Honkai: Star Rail will show you multile instances when such giveaways have been done, especially during launches of big content updates.
As far as this event goes, it's a pretty big moment for Sword of Convallaria. The popularity of smaller gacha games is always a toss up, but it certainly appears the unique gameplay style, visuals, and classic RPG-inspired approach has tempted lots of people in. It also helps that the game is great, even if its gacha mechanics have understandably scared away a few players.
If this free stuff isn't quite enough for you, there's also a lot of free codes you can redeem to help you out some more.
Have you jumped into Sword of Convallaria yet? Let us know below!