Blade is one of multiple epic characters in Sword of Convallaria which really pack a punch. As a Seeker, the highly-agile unit is a capable attacker, but more importantly, he can dispel enemy buffs and dodge their attacks once fully built. Being able to remove debuffs from enemies is a valuable skill in this RPG, where the enemies slowly get tougher and tougher, and Blade is great for countering that.

Though, while the Papal Radiant’s Assassin’s abilities to deny enemies their buffs is a highlight of his kit, Blade can dish out some hard-hitting attacks on targets too. To help you make the most of the unit, here’s our Sword of Convallaria Blade build and team compositions.

Best Sword of Convallaria Blade Build

Blade’s passive trait is similar to Divine Grace’s initial skills in Sword of Convallaria. Blessed Arrow allows the unit to perform assisting attacks on enemies within three tiles, dealing 15% Physical DMG and dispelling one buff from them, up to twice per round. On top of that, if Blade has more than three buffs, his Crit is increased by 30%.

This trait doesn’t hit quite as hard as Divine Grace’s Covering Shot skill, but it’s still very useful given that it can dispel enemy buffs.

Rank 1 - Fancy Footwork: Takes 50% less AoE DMG and gains two Dodge attempts for two turns.

Takes 50% less AoE DMG and gains two Dodge attempts for two turns. Rank 3 - Ambush: When performing an active attack, if the target is unharmed, deals 20% Physical DMG. When performing a back attack on an unharmed target, prevent them from using all passive skills for one turn.

When performing an active attack, if the target is unharmed, deals 20% Physical DMG. When performing a back attack on an unharmed target, prevent them from using all passive skills for one turn. Rank 5 - Strength Activation: Increases healing received by 10%. When receiving healing, gain a 20% DMG buff for one turn.

Increases healing received by 10%. When receiving healing, gain a 20% DMG buff for one turn. Rank 7 - Traceless Shadow: Gains one Dodge for one turn. After a successful Dodge, teleports to the attacker’s back, dealing 100% Physical DMG, and gains Dodge again for one turn.

Gains one Dodge for one turn. After a successful Dodge, teleports to the attacker’s back, dealing 100% Physical DMG, and gains Dodge again for one turn. Rank 9 - Surefire Attack: Deals 50% Physical DMG twice, and denies the target the ability to Dodge for one turn.

Both available Rank 1 skills are good for Blade, with Light of Sanctuary allowing him to heal or buff allies depending on their status. Fancy Footwork, however, reduces Blade’s damage taken from AoE attacks while also giving him the ability to attempt a Dodge for two turns. We’ve opted for the Fancy Footwork skill here as the other units we use alongside Blade have heal and buff capabilities, so we’re going to take the opportunity to make the unit as agile as possible.

Our Rank 3 skill is an easier decision to make, with the passive Ambush skill allowing Blade to deal additional damage to unharmed targets. If he’s able to attack these targets from behind, he’ll also stop the target from using any of their own passive skills for one turn. The alternative skill, Maneuvre, lets Blade move after attacking, which is nice to have, but Ambush will be more useful to use overall.

Rank 5 skill, Strength Activation, allows Blade to receive a 20% DMG buff everytime they are healed, as well as 10% additional healing. Considering we will be bringing a healer unit alongside Blade, this skill is well worth it, providing them with an easily attainable DMG buff. The alternative, Fleeing Hare, can improve Blade’s movement for two turns if you feel that is lacking.

Traceless Shadow, which can be unlocked at Rank 7, is where Blade’s dodge ability will begin to really come in clutch. The ability allows Blade to teleport behind an attacker following a successful dodge, dealing 100% Physical Damage to them. This not only then gives us an additional Dodge to try and use for one turn, but will also activate our Rank 3 passive skill, Ambush, allowing Blade to do additional DMG.

At Rank 9, you can choose whichever skill you prefer. Both will dish out 100% Physical DMG in one way or another, but have different after-effects. Surefire Attack nullifies the target's ability to dodge for one turn, meaning the attack can’t miss, which is why we have opted for it over Critical Strike, which instead buffs Blade’s Crit by 15%.

Blade Team Compositions

Teams in Sword of Convallaria are often highly situational, unless you’re delving into end-game content. Your team, and the units you choose, will largely depend on the enemies you’re facing and the map that you’re battling on. You’ll also want to ensure you have a good mix of Physical and Magical DMG output.

A solid rule of thumb is to bring a tank, two DPS units, and a healer. Though, you will usually have room for a fifth unit as you progress with the game.

When it comes to using Blade, I’ve found that Papal States faction ally, Divine Grace, compliments their kit nicely. Both units can perform assisting attacks, dish out some devastating Physical DMG at later ranks, and benefit massively from having three or more buffs at any given time.

If you’re able to pair both Blade and Divine Grace with units that can buff them, you’re setting yourself up to have some very strong units in battle. Other Papal States allies that can work well alongside Blade are Suppression, who’s Leader’s Aura — Battle Flag of the Papal States — can buff the ATK and DEF of faction allies.

Similarly, legendary character Caris can buff all allies on the field, regardless of their faction. At Rank 7, the unit unlocks the Glorious Guidance skill. This buffs all allies, and then provides additional buffs to those with three or more buffs, making her perfect to take alongside characters such as Divine Grace and Blade if you can get your hands on her.

You’re also going to need a healer, and for this Papal States team, Angel is your best option. Angel is also easily acquired for free, and you’ll be able to increase her Star Level quite quickly via the Voyage Memento and so forth, making her very useful from early on. On top of that, her Rank 7 skill, M.DEF Command, can buff allies within two tiles, adding to our three-buff requirement for Blade.

Other units to consider from Papal States are Beryl and Col, two legendary attackers. Col pairs nicely with Miguel, provided Miguel has his Drifter Aura skill activated, and Beryl is just an all-round great unit to have on any team.

There’s also Samantha, who is a supportive attacker that, if you choose, can heal her team. She also has some skills that allow her to buff allies, as well as the Battle Flag of the Papal States Leader’s Aura if you unlock it. This makes her a decent alternative to Caris if you have her, but given her highly-supportive kit, I’d opt for more aggressive units where possible considering that Blade, Divine Grace, and Angel have healing capabilities.

For more on Sword of Convallaria, take a look at our tier list of the best characters, as well as our Sword of Convallaria codes.