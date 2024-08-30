Angel is a Watcher in Sword of Convallaria, and her kit as a Radiant Maidservant makes her a dedicated healer that can easily be allocated to any team. With the right skills, she can keep your team in good condition throughout the toughest of battles, dispelling debuffs, improving their defenses, and so forth.

Her passive trait also allows her to buff the stats of any allies that she has healed, and while random, this is a neat additional boost to any of the units you have on the field. Without further ado, here’s our Sword of Convallaria Angel build and team compositions so you can get the most out of the healer.

Best Sword of Convallaria Angel Build

Angel takes on the role of a Watcher in Sword of Convallaria, and as a Radiant Maidservant, her primary job is supporting her team and keeping them all alive and well. As such, the build you want for Angel will focus on healing capabilities, improving her team’s defenses, and debuffing enemy targets.

Angel’s kit also allows her to dispel debuffs applied to allies, too, so bear this in mind when choosing who to heal, and whether or not to use a single-target Healing Spell or multi-target Light of Healing skill.

Rank 1 - Light of Healing: Heal all allies within two tiles of the target for 60% of the character's Magic Attack, and also dispels one debuff.

Rank 3 - Regenerate: At the end of the turn, heals the ally with the lowest HP percentage within a three-tile radius by 20% of their Magic Attack.

Rank 5 - Protection of Light: When hit by an active single-target attack, the DMG taken is decreased by 30%. This can be triggered once per round.

Rank 7 - M.DEF Command: Increases Magic Defense by 30% for all allies within two tiles of Angel.

Rank 9 - Dispelling Strike: Deal 80% Magic DMG to a target and dispel two of their buffs.

While it can be tempting to use Angel’s healing skills as and when they’re needed, you need to keep an eye on her NRG consumption. Without any gear or another ally that aids her with this, it can be easy enough to run out of NRG — and thus be unable to use any more healing skills — during tougher battles.

Only use healing skills when absolutely necessary. Fortunately, the passive Regenerate skill unlocked at Rank 3 can help allies in need receive healing without any NRG cost, which is why we are choosing it!

Light of Healing is a great pick in that it can heal an entire party if they’re within two tiles of Angel, so with that in mind, keep her close to the majority of your units wherever possible. You can even have her stand a little back, where she is less likely to be attacked, and still be able to reach your allies to heal them.

With that in mind, Protection of Light at Rank 5 helps with Angel’s own survivability, allowing her to take decreased damage from an attack once per round so she can remain on the field supporting her allies.

As for our Rank 7 skill, the alternative to M.DEF Command is The Protected, which increases Angel’s ATK and DEF while not affected by debuffs. This is nowhere near as useful as M.DEF Command, which increases the DEF of Angel’s allies without any prerequisites. And, ultimately, Angel’s goal is to support her team rather than dish out any damage herself.

As for your Rank 9 skill, both Dispelling Strike and Merciful Strike are good skills to have, but ultimately, you’ll find that Dispelling Strike is more useful later down the line. Angel’s healing skills are already good as they are, so while the additional healing from Merciful Strike without requiring NRG consumption is nice, the capability of dispelling enemy buffs will be a lot more important to your units during more challenging scenarios.

Angel Team Compositions

As the best F2P healer in Sword of Convallaria, Angel can be slotted into any team and will prove useful to them. Our general rule of thumb is that a team should, at minimum, have a healer, two DPS, and a tank, but you’re ultimately aiming for a range of characters that synergise well with one another and bring different skills to the table.

For your DPS, I recommend a strong melee character such as Beryl, Dantalion, or Col, depending on what play style you prefer. Beryl and Col are specifically very good options for a team with Angel on it, as they all belong to the same faction: Papal States. And if you like assassins but don’t have Col, Crimson Falcon is a good alternative.

On top of this, you also ideally want some sort of ranged DPS to deal long-range damage and set off traps; Agile Eye, LilyWill, and Faycal are all options to consider.

Last, but not least, you ought to bring along someone tanky with you to lead your units into battle. Right now, I’m primarily using Tempest, but Magnus, Alexei, and Rawiyah are all strong options to consider for your team.

It’s worth remembering that your team will regularly change too, depending on what terrain you’re fighting on and what type of enemies you’re dealing with. Though, either way, Angel — being a healer— is someone you’ll likely bring along more often than not unless you have Inanna as a healer instead.

Angel is also part of the Papal States, so if you fancy a team made up of that Faction where you can benefit from their passive buffs, you want the likes of Samantha or Suppression on your team. At Rank 7, both units can increase the attack of all Papal States allies by 10% and their defense by 20%.

Pair Angel and Samantha/Suppression with the likes of Col and Beryl to really benefit from this passive, or you could try Epic units such as Breaker Leonide, or Watcher Divine Grace.

For more on Sword of Convallaria, take a look at our character tier list, and our Sword of Convallaria codes.